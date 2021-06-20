Smock's Logan Maust cruised to victory in the 5K run Saturday morning in the annual Chef Joe's Omelette 5K.
The Uniontown graduate crossed the finish line in 17:07.32. Connellsville's Austin Molinaro was second in 18:00.33, with Markleysburg's Nathan Lucy third with a time of 18:28.19.
Scottdale's Bethany Campbell, as she did last week in the YRT 5K, pushed a stroller on her way to the finish line in 21:02.19 to top the women's 5K run. Jaminique Milliren, of Eighty Four, was second in 22:16.61. Smock's Amy Legeza was third with a time of 22:29.41.
Connellsville's Jim Downey led the 5K walk from the gun to the finish, crossing the line in 35:21.37 to successfully defend last year's first-place finish.
Mount Pleasant's Brenda Lenhart was the first female to finish the 5K walk in a time of 36:58.04.
Mitchell Minda, who ran at Penn State Fayette, set the early pace in the Joe Thomas Mile, but was caught by Uniontown junior Mason Stewart in the third lap. Stewart maintained the momentum to the finish line for an overall and high school division first-place finish in 4:48.05.
Minda was second overall and won the open division with a time of 4:48.05. Connellsville's Dominic Prestipino was third overall and second to Minda with a time of 5:03.08.
