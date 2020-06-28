Logan Maust had firm control of the Chef Joe's Omelette 5K at the two-mile mark to easily outdistance the rest of the field Saturday morning for first place.
The recent Uniontown graduate covered the 3.1-mile course under threatening skies in 16:49.94.
Perryopolis' Nyoah Marteny and Uniontown's Evan Klatt and Mason Stewart battled for second place with Marteny holding off the pair with a time of 19:05.97.
Klatt was second in 19:08.75 and Stewart placed third in 19:12.55.
New Salem's Grace Trimmer, who joins the Uniontown high school squad in the fall, won the women's run and was eighth overall in 21:17.79. Anna Lester was second with a time of 21:38.37 and Michelle Haines placed third in 22:09.59.
Connellsville's Jim Downey won the 5K walk in 35:42.50. Uniontown's Nic Burgess was second in 38:21.67 and Ronald Klatt, also of Uniontown, placed third in 38:27.55.
New Salem's Stacey Meyers was the first female -- and fourth overall -- in the walk with a time of 41:19.95.
