FARMINGTON — The weather was not pleasant when the call to the start of the Mt. Summit Challenge was announced.
Rain, wind and one clap of thunder greeted over 200 runners and walkers for the 3.5-mile trek from Hopwood to the Summit Inn.
Uniontown graduate Logan Maust was able to handle the raw conditions the fastest, winning his first Summit Challenge in three attempts in 28:14. Defending champion Jesse Irwin, of Connellsville, was second with a time of 29:58 and Brownsville’s Matt Karol was third in 32:38.
Maust’s performance was on the heels of running in a collegiate meet at West Virginia’s Mylan Park for Seton Hill University.
“It was a twilight meet. There were four teams,” said Maust. “I ran a 16:20 5K last night. I wasn’t going to come home and do this, but my parents talked me into it.”
Maust said he battled early with Irwin.
“Jesse and me were basically in the lead from a half-mile in. He was right behind me, about 100-150 yards behind me. It wasn’t like he was beside me. It was just like a mental game,” said Maust. “Right by the water stop is where I felt like I had it.
“The weather didn’t affect me. The wind slowed me down going up the hill. It felt like slow motion.”
Maust, a health sciences major with a minor in business, had very few miles on the course.
“No one can train for a hill like that. So many times I just wanted to walk,” said Maust, adding, “Oh yeah, I’ll be back to defend my title.”
Brynn Cunningham, another Uniontown graduate, won her fourth women’s title after placing fourth overall in 33:13. Uniontown’s Alexandra Sekura was the second female with a time of 39:37 and Andrea Detwiler, of Grantsville, Md., placed third in 40:44.
Cunningham was able to pace along with Karol.
“I was running with the third male, Matt Karol. I was with Matt the whole time,” said Cunningham, whose 8-year-old son and husband also ran. “It was really nice to be with somebody.”
Cunningham felt her training favored her given the conditions.
“I think it was in my favor because I run trails year round,” said Cunningham. “I love running the Summit.”
Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks laced her walking shoes once again and was the first overall walker with a time of 43:54.
“I think the last time I walked (the Summit) was five years ago,” said Brooks.
The multiple champion kept a simple approach to working her way up the summit through the rain and wind.
“I was glad I had my hat on. It was probably psychological. I put my head down and just go, and do what you can,” said Brooks. “It’s been awhile since I raced like that. I didn’t look to see my time at any point. I just stayed smooth and took big breaths. Smooth and steady is what I did today.
“I was just trying to stay smooth and steady, and use my arms. Once you get back into it, I feel racewalking form is coming back to me.
“My body remembered how to do it. I’m probably going to be very sore.”
Carl Kondrach, of Barnesville, Ohio, was the first male and second overall in 45:27.
“Carl was ahead on the flatter part. I’d say I caught him around the two-mile mark. He said good job. That gave me another person to keep my eyes on,” explained Brooks.
Given the weather conditions, there was one mass start for the race, which Brooks preferred.
“I liked the one start because I was watching some runners. It gave me people to catch and things to do, kept my brain working,” said Brooks. “I just did it for myself. I wanted to see what I could do.”
Jessy Madison, of Smock, was the second female and third overall in 47:03, with Sarah Donley, of Bethesday, Ohio, was the third female in 47:28.
Matthew Burns was the second male and fifth overall in 47:59. Masontown’s Carl Shotts was the third male and sixth overall in 48:51.
Hopwood’s Christ Martin was the fastest Cruiser with a time of 34:51.
