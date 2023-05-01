FARMINGTON — The Seton Hill track & field team had an open weekend, so Logan Maust decided to use the free time in the schedule to defend his title in the Mt. Summit Challenge.
Alexis Stephens heard running partners talk about the annual race, so she decided to give a try for the first time.
Maust, of Smock, bettered his winning time from last year by a minute to repeat as champion as the first overall finisher in 27.15.1. Maust finished second in 2021.
Stephens was the first female, and seventh overall finisher in 32:42.0.
Though Maust didn’t run the historic route much during his running days at Uniontown High School, where he was a two-time county cross country champion, the Seton Hill junior understands the strategy to successfully navigate the over 1,200-foot rise over 3½ miles from Hopwood to the Summit Inn.
“Yeah, I know you have to start out easy,” explained Maust. “It’s never easy. Overall, if you’re good mentally, you’re okay.
“I just do miles (training at Seton Hill). You can’t train for this. You can do little hills. I feel the only way to train for this is to do it every day.”
Although conditions were far better than last year’s weather of wind, rain and cool temperatures, the brief rain and occasion wind gusts did affect the field.
“The wind was bad the whole time. Last year, it rained on us the whole time,” said Maust.
Maust used his meet-free weekend with a run he doesn’t get when running around Greensburg.
“No, I didn’t tell (the coaching staff). I just showed up. I didn’t have a meet this weekend in track,” said Maust. “Next week is a last chance meet and the PSAC Championships are in two weekends.
Stephens traveled from Friendsville, Md., to compete in her first Summit Challenge on the advise of friends.
“I have a bunch of friends and we run at Ohiopyle, so they got me into it,” said Stephens. “It was pretty fun.”
Stephens knowledge the summit basically was gathered while in a car.
“I came in blind. I have driven down the mountain before,” said Stephens, an Altoona graduate who attended Robert Morris. “It was pretty windy the second half, so the headwind was pretty rough.
“I just wanted to finish strong.”
When asked if she expected the first-place trophy, Stephens replied with a laugh, “No.”
Pittsburgh’s Brian Johnson was the second runner in 28:37.6 and Connellsville’s Jesse Irwin, the 2021 champion, was third in 28:47.0. Katie Wolpart was the second female and 12th overall with a time of 34:07.5. North Huntingdon’s Lisa Cimbala was 14th overall and the third female in 35:00.9.
Chrissy Sprouse was the overall winner of the walk in 46.31.8. Uniontown’s Cathy Brown was the second female and fourth overall with a time of 48:33.0. Pam Whyel was the sixth walker and third female to finish in 49:48.
Carl Shotts was the first male and second overall with a time of 47:03.1. Smithfield’s Jim French followed Shotts across the finish line in 48:27.8. Smock’s Jason Dunham made a move in the final mile to finish as the third male and fifth overall in 48:57.1.
Connellsville senior Dylan Brooks won the heavyweight class in 37:43.1.
