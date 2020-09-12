Nathan May's 22-yard interception return with 2:52 remaining put the finishing touch on South Park's 33-23 Interstate Conference victory at Southmoreland.
The Scotties drew to 26-23 with 5:57 left in the game when Anthony Govern scored on a 47-yard pass from Zach Cernuto. The two-point conversion failed.
Southmoreland led 14-0 early in the second quarter on Anthony Stewart's 5-yard run and Ray Hribal's fumble recovery in the end zone.
South Park scored the next 20 points for a 20-14 halftime lead.
The Scots' Andrew Rodriguez scored the only points of the third quarter on a 34-yard field goal.
Cernuto completed 13-of-28 passes for 209 yards. Govern caught six passes for 122 yards.
Interstate Conference
South Park 0-20-0-13 -- 33
Southmoreland 7-7-3-6 -- 23
First Quarter
S: Anthony Govern 5 run (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 9:56
Second Quarter
S: Ray Hribal fumble recovery in end zone (Andrew Rodriguez kick), 8:57
SP: Adam Johnson 26 run (Jason Mikelonis kick), 5:51
SP: Harper Conroy 54 run (Jason Mikelonis kick), 3:44
SP: Adam Johnson 45 fumble return (kick failed), 1:56
Third Quarter
S: Andrew Rodriguez 34 FG, 7:57
Fourth Quarter
SP: Xander Robertshaw 21 pass from Harper Conroy (run failed), 9:42
S: Anthony Govern 47 pass from Zach Cernuto (pass failed), 5:57
SP: Nathan May 22 interception return (Jason Mikelonis kick), 2:52
