SHIPPENSBURG — Waynesburg Central’s Gabe McConville was upset with himself Friday afternoon after he finished ninth in the 1,600 at the PIAA Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships.
The senior used the disappointment with his performance as motivation in the 800 and it paid off with a seventh-place finish in 1:58.34 on the track at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
“I was so upset,” McConville said of his run in the 1,600. “I used the 1,600 as motivation.
“I wasn’t leaving here without a medal.”
McConville said he picked the wrong day to have a subpar race.
“This was my worst race of the season and it was on the biggest stage,” McConville said of his 1,600. “I just had a bad day. I was prepared.”
The 1,600 did not pan out as McConville expected.
“The pace was really slow. I’m not used to going from slow to fast,” said McConville. “I burned myself in the second lap.”
Although the Seton Hill recruit has had a solid career, the races Friday were his first at the state level.
“I’m very proud of my accomplishment,” said McConville.
McConville was the only local male athlete to medal.
Yough’s Hunter Bakewell advanced to the finals of the javelin, but finished ninth with a throw of 166-9. The throw was eight inches longer than his WPIAL mark.
Waynesburg Central’s Tyler McIe (high jump) and Andrew Layton (pole vault) and Southmoreland’s Isaac Trout (16, triple jump) and Ray Hribal (21, javelin; 12, shot put) did not advance to the finals in the field events.
The Scotties’ Jake VanArsdale placed 10th in the 110 high hurdles in the same time as his WPIAL finish, 15.75 seconds.
West Greene’s Colin Brady finished 12th in the 100, dropping .21 seconds from his WPIAL time of 11.43 seconds.
