SLIPPERY ROCK — Reminiscent of horses jockeying for position in the stretch run of the Kentucky Derby, Waynesburg Central’s Gabe McConville survived a bump with just under 200 meters to go to win gold in the 1,600 at the WPIAL Class AA Track & Field Championships.
McConville was the only gold medal winner among the area’s boys, but was one of many to find the awards podium and earn a berth into the state meet.
McConville, Deer Lakes’ Carson McCoy and South Park’s Kirk Stewart pulled ahead in the second of four laps in the lead pack.
As the trio approached the 200-meter mark, Stewart made a move for the lead and clipped McConville, throwing the senior off his stride for a second or two. McConville regained his momentum, moved left into the second lane and sprinted to the finish for the gold medal in 4:18.01.
McCoy was second in 4:18.96 and Stewart placed third in 4:21.18.
“He bumped me with about 200 to go and it threw me off. In the last 100, I worked too hard for this situation not to give all I had,” said McConville, who lowered his personal-best time.
“I knew (McCoy) ran 4:18. I knew I didn’t have a hobby jobby in the race.”
Despite all of his four-year success, McConville will be making his first trip to a state final.
“I want to medal,” said McConville.
McConville also medaled in the 800 by placing fifth in 2:02.56 and as a member of the Red Raiders’ 1,600 relay team (fifth, 3:36.62). Both automatically advanced to the state meet.
Teammate Tyler McIe won bronze in the high jump after clearing 5-11. He earned his way into the district meet by hitting the qualifying jump in a last chance meet.
“I thought I had 6-1,” said McIe. “My PR was 5-10, now it’s 5-11. I’ll take it.
“I just knew what I had to do.”
McIe is looking for another medal next week at the state meet.
“I want to place at states, that’s the deal. I want 6-3 or, if it’s even heights, 6-4,” added McIe.
Southmoreland’s Isaac Trout (triple jump, 42-4¼) and Jake VanArsdale (110 high hurdles, 15.75) both won silver medals.
VanArsdale was a mere .01 seconds from winning the gold medal, and felt his height disadvantage cost him.
“I wanted first. The difference was the lean. Everyone is taller than me,” said VanArsdale.
He came back to place sixth in the intermediate hurdles.
“I rolled my ankle with about 150 meters to go. The kid next to me hit his hurdle and I stepped on it,” said VanArsdale.
VanArsdale credits his increased speed to football, which he played last fall.
“I want to go faster. It’s mostly form. I’ll work on that (in the next week). I have to work on the last two, three hurdles. I have the speed,” added VanArsdale.
Trout bettered his previous mark by 14 inches.
“All three jumps in the prelims were in the 42s. I was first going into the finals,” said Trout, who was in his first WPIAL meet. “Right when I got here, in the warmups, I knew I’d do good. “
Yough’s Hunter Bakewell won silver in the javelin with his top throw of 166-1. He placed third two years ago as a sophomore.
“My previous PR was 164-7 and I got it here two years ago. I have good luck here,” said Bakewell. “I wanted to PR, at least. I wanted to win, but second place is pretty cool.”
Bakewell is hoping for more improvement in the state meet.
“My goal is 175 feet, the school record. I have one more meet to do it,” said Bakewell.
Waynesburg Central’s Andrew Layton won bronze in the pole vault after he cleared 12-6. He scratched out a 13 feet.
“I was pressured at 13 feet. I was in the 400 relay, so I had to get my vault in,” said Layton.
Layton is the younger brother of WPIAL champion Daniel Layton.
“It’s just him. He was a state champion and I have to live up to that,” said Layton. “I want to get 13 feet and go for 14 feet to break my brother’s sophomore record, and now go for it.”
West Greene freshman Colin Brady finished fourth in the 100 in 11.43 seconds to earn a berth into the state meet.
“It wasn’t a personal best. I definitely can do better,” said Brady. “I had my heart set on qualifying. I’m definitely a lot more confident coming into the finals. I loosened up in the prelims.
“I feel like states is a big accomplishment for a freshman.”
Southmoreland’s Ray Hribal medaled in two of his three throwing events, finishing third in the shot put (47-10) and fifth in the javelin (155-1). He qualified for the state meet in both events.
“I can do better in the shot put. It was good enough for today,” said Hribal. “My javelin was pretty good. I hit the throw on my first throw, right out of the gate.
“I wanted medals in all three, but I knew it would be hard to do.”
Hribal feels he still has some more left in him for next week’s PIAA finals.
“I want to PR. I’m not going to place. I’m expecting to do my best and getting a new PR,” said Hribal. “Placing would be nice and come home with a medal.”
Waynesburg Central’s Dawson Fowler placed eighth in the javelin with a throw of 144-9 and sixth in the triple jump with a top effort of 40-8¼. He was just ¼-inch short of placing fifth in the triple jump.
Teammate Anthony Kutcher was eighth in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 44.13 seconds.
The Raiders’ Andrew Layton, Darnell Johnson, Michael Medlen and Breydon Woods placed sixth in the 400 relay.
Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda finished in a tie for seventh place in the high jump with a top jump of 5-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.