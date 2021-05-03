Waynesburg Central senior Gabe McConville had another solid performance with two first-place finishes Saturday at the 14th Annual P3R South Fayette Invitational.
McConville won gold in the 800 with a time of 1:57.44 and then returned to the track to finish first in the 3,200 in 9:49.05.
The Lady Raiders' Taylor Shriver cleared 11-3 to win the silver medal in the pole vault.
Claire Paige Miller placed sixth in the shot put (30-1) and eighth in the discus (77-0). Ashlyn Basinger finished eighth in both the 100 (13.43) and 200 (27.03).
The Raiders' Andrew Layton finished fourth in the pole vault after he cleared 11-9. Dawson Fowler placed seventh in the javelin with a top throw of 132-5.
