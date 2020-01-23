Easton McDaniel totaled 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Beth-Center defeated visiting Mapletown, 65-49, in a non-section boys basketball game Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (6-10) led 18-13, 38-23 and 57-40 at the breaks.
Andrew Bower added 17 points for B-C and Cameron Palmer had 13.
Landan Stevenson paced the Maples (0-15) with 13 points and was followed by Ryan Tuttle (11) and Lance Stevenson (10).
