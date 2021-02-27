Ringgold's Jonnie McDuffie placed fourth last year in the WPIAL Class AA Diving Championship, and did the same Friday at North Allegheny High School.
The senior scored 373.90 points, which was lower than his 11-dive total from 2020 of 409.30 points. McDuffie place sixth in 2019.
South Park senior Cole O'Connor nailed his final dive to win the gold medal with 404.80 points and earned the lone berth into the state final.
Quaker Valley's Simon Iwanokiw won the silver medal with 397.05 points and Hampton's Koda Carslaw was the bronze medalist with 396.30 points.
Blackhawk's Brecken Finkbiner was fifth with 323.35 points.
North Catholic sophomore Maggie Foley successfully defended her girls Class AA title with 441.05 points and advanced to the PIAA championship. Central Valley's Alexa Gonczi won the silver medal with 422.80 points and Derry's Allison Cowan was third with 344.60 points.
Thomas Jefferson's Addison Arndt (323.15) and Central Valley's Alyssa Bruno (322.80) round out the top-five finishers.
Laurel Highlands' Joe Holp and Collin McManis and Mount Pleasant's Paige Richter also competed in the district championship.
