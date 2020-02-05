McGuffey avenged an earlier-season loss to Charleroi in a 51-39 victory on Tuesday in Section 4-AAA play at Charleroi Area High School.
The Highlanders (8-3, 15-5) clung to a 34-29 lead after three quarters, but outscored the Cougars, 17-10, in the fourth period. McGuffey had a 12-10 edge after the first, and increased its halftime advantage to 25-19. Charleroi (10-2, 15-6) had a 10-9 edge in the third.
The Cougars’ Will Wagner had 22 points, and teammate Joe Caruso added 10.
The Highlanders’ CJ Cole had a team-high 24 points. Ethan Janovich put in 16 for the visitors.
