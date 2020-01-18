McGuffey jumped on Brownsville early and cruised to a 56-33 victory in Section 4-AAA play on Friday at Brownsville Area High School.
The Highlanders (5-2, 12-4) had a 10-2 lead after the first quarter, and extended their advantage at halftime to 21-9. McGuffey outscored the Falcons, 17-10, in the third, and, 18-14, in the fourth.
The Highlanders’ CJ Cole led the game in scoring with 25 points, and teammate Jason Newton added 13.
Damarian Brown and Ayden Teeter had 11 apiece for Brownsville (2-5, 6-8).
