As Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson continue to slide from supreme relevancy on the PGA Tour, it appears as though a new “leader” may be emerging.
Rory McIlroy has been had superstar written all over him from early in his golf career. Powerful, talented and well-spoken, the affable native of Northern Ireland has made friends across the world.
He’s taken the lead in taking a stand against the proposed Premier Golf League, an idea that is supposed to be at least partially funded by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. That doesn’t sit well with McIlroy, but that’s just part of his feelings against the PGL.
“You’re going to be contracted to play 18 events, they’re going to tell you where and when you should be there, and as a golfer and an independent contractor I didn’t like the sound of that,” McIlroy said this week, “and, I didn’t really like where the money was coming from either.”
Other players have been wishy-washy in their comments, not wanting to burn bridges with either organization.
“I wanted to be the first one to speak out against it. I’m glad that I have. I’m glad that I’ve done that,” said McIlroy.
It seems a bit silly to me that any of the upper echelon of the PGA Tour would consider bolting to a startup organization when all the money they could possibly want is available to them right where they are.
Those further down the PGA Tour food chain might be lured to a renegade organization with a pile of money out there. Even for them, however, it’s a big gamble with few guarantees.
If McIlroy can stay healthy, the sky is the limit for this young man.
n n n
The internet is a wonderful place, but it sure does lend itself to stupidity sometimes.
Scott Piercy is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, but entered the stupid zone when he posted a couple things that got him a lot of unwanted attention.
According to Golf Digest, Piercy “shared a homophobic meme ... directed at former South Bend mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Pete Buttigieg. [He] also posted a message about QAnon, which is a far-right conspiracy theory involving a secret plot by a ‘deep state’ against the government, one that accuses its critics of child sex trafficking.”
Two of his sponsors quickly responded to the post, cutting ties with Piercy. Acushnet, which owns Titleist and FootJoy, and Scandinavian fashion brand J.Lindeberg were the two that dumped him immediately.
I am forever amazed at how people think, or many times, don’t think.
n n n
Numbers are a big part of golf, whether it’s a score, a yardage or the number of zeroes in a winner’s check.
Along with that, charity has become a big part of golf, as well. Millions of dollars are raised every year, helping many people who are in need of help.
But check this out.
At a recent auction at Fisher Island Golf Club on Long Island, a round of golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links, which normally goes for $550, was won for $3,733. Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles went for $1,933, Oakmont $1,833, Sleepy Hollow $1,567 and Friar’s Head $1,500. The latter are a pair of the finest clubs on Long Island.
Numbers. Aren’t they great?
n n n
Do you have an interesting story about your club or course or an individual who has done something special? Let me know. Send your story ideas to mike.dudurich@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.