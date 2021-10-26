FALLOWFIELD TWP -- Charleroi’s Eben McIntyre has found the back of the net 167 times over his four years, the fourth-most in PIAA boys soccer history.
McIntyre's 70th goal of the season, the third most in one season in PIAA history, was all the fourth-seeded Charleroi Cougars needed to down Keystone Oaks, 1-0, the program’s first post-season victory at the at Myron Pottios Stadium.
Charleroi (13-2-1) advances to the quarterfinals and will host Elizabeth Forward on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Warriors (12-4-0) defeated Mount Pleasant, 6-1.
McIntyre, who has verbally committed to Pitt, said it was a first-round loss 364 days ago that helped provide some extra motivation.
“I thought about it a little bit, but I was mostly telling my team it couldn’t happen again and it wouldn’t happen again because we are much more experienced this year,” McIntyre said of last year's 3-1 loss to Avonworth. “We have taken it much more serious this year.”
Charleroi coach Jon Ducoli explained how he prepared his squad for the match.
“We have been cleaning up some things we have been faltering on and watching film to see what their strong suits were,” said Ducoli. “We based our training this last week on combating them because we know what we are capable of.
“We did what we had to do, and I am proud of the guys.”
The Golden Eagles (10-6-0) controlled play for most of the first half, outshooting the Cougars, 9-4, but McIntyre’s goal changed momentum.
Junior defender Ty Patterson placed a corner kick toward the net. McIntyre won the battle for the rebound and chipped the ball into the net with 2:34 to play in the first half.
“The first couple of corners, they marked us up pretty well and I was just trying to get open," McIntyre said. “Ty played a great ball in, and it was too hard for the keeper to catch.
“I saw it and was in the right place at the right time.”
Ducoli spoke about the importance of the goal.
“It is always good to have a team on their heels than to be on your heels,” he said. “You don’t want to be the first one to make a mistake.
“A mistake happened in our favor, and we were able to put the ball in the back of his net.”
Keystone Oaks only had one solid scoring chance the rest of the way, but the Cougars made plays when needed and goalkeeper Nate Mazon recorded four saves to earn the shutout.
Now, the Cougars look to Thursday's quarterfinal match against Elizabeth Forward.
“We have had EF in the past and they are a really strong club,” Ducoli said. “We are going to have to capitalize on chances we may see.”
The teams were scheduled to play Sept. 25, but the match was postponed. The teams have played four times the last three years with Charleroi winning all four.
For McIntyre and his classmates, it is one last chance to play on their home field where they have gone 32-2 in four years.
“I love playing here,” said McIntyre. “Ever since I was a freshman, we have only ever lost on this field twice, so it will be tough to beat us if we come out and play.
“I am looking to go out with a bang on this field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.