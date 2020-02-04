Jhayla Bray scored a game-high 19 points and Haley Hertzler tossed in 17 as visiting McKeesport beat Ringgold, 59-47, in a Section 3-AAA girls basketball game Monday night.
The Lady Tigers (10-3, 14-7) led 17-11, 30-21 and 45-30 at the breaks.
Carmen Coles added 10 points for McKeesport.
Martina Costa led the Lady Rams (3-10, 8-13) with 13 points and Kyela Dungee contributed 12.
