Dakota McWilliams tossed a one-hitter and belted a two-run home run Tuesday night to lead visiting Mill Run to a 3-0 victory over Fayette Raiders in Fayette County Baseball League action.
Mill Run rebounded from its first loss of the season to improve to 5-1. Fayette slips to 2-4.
McWilliams gave the visitors a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Mill Run added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning.
Hunter Perry broke up McWilliams' bid for a no-hitter with a double in the sixth inning. McWilliams walked only one and struck out seven in the complete-game victory.
Dylan Bohna took loss, allowing two runs in 3.1 innings of work. He struck out four, but walked five.
