Mapletown junior Ella Menear and Mount Pleasant freshman Lily King both won two WPIAL gold medals a couple weeks ago.
King did so with two record-breaking swims, while Menear reset the time in one event.
Now, the pair seeks continue their success in pool in March as the top-seeded swimmers when the two-day PIAA Class AA Swimming & Diving Championship gets underway Friday at Bucknell University.
Menear won the gold medal in the 100 backstroke last year and placed third in the 200 IM. The junior has the fastest time in the 200 IM by two seconds and by a quarter second in the 100 backstroke.
King is in the midst of an electrifying first high school season. She enters the 50 freestyle with the only time under 25 seconds (22.74) and is only one of two girls to post a time under 51 seconds in the 100 freestyle.
The Lady Vikings enter with the fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay, second-fastest in the 200 freestyle relay, and fourth-fastest in the 200 medley relay based on their gold medal-winning marks in the district meet.
The PIAA field returned to pre-pandemic entrants with 32 in all events, allowing a number of local girls to qualify on time.
The Mount Pleasant girls will be well represented in the state meet with SaraJo Gardner (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Reegan Brown (200 freestyle,100 butterfly), Ashlyn Hornick (50 freestyle), McKenna Mizikar (100 butterfly), and Kiersten O’Connor (100 backstroke) all qualifying for individual events.
Elizabeth Forward’s Hailey Yurkovich placed eighth in the 500 freestyle last year and has the opportunity to improve upon that finish. She also received a spot on time in the 200 freestyle.
The Elizabeth Forward girls also qualified the 200 medley relay and Riley McLaughlin (100 breaststroke).
Laurel Highlands’ Elizabeth Thomas was seventh in the 100 backstroke in 2021 and the senior earned one of the at-large berths for a shot at another medal. Teammate Ella Ciez qualified in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke based on her bronze medal-winning times in the WPIAL meet.
The Fillies also qualified their 200 medley relay.
The Ringgold girls will have the 200 medley relay and Natalie Noll (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) in the state meet.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis qualified in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Delaney Patterson (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), and 200 and 400 freestyle relays advanced for Belle Vernon.
Southmoreland junior Henry Miller looks to improve on his bronze medal finish in the 100 breaststroke last year and medal in the 100 butterfly. Miller’s gold medal-winning time in the breaststroke is the second-fastest in the state. Although he qualified on time, his mark from the WPIAL meet in the 100 butterfly is the fifth-fastest in the field.
Mount Pleasant freshman Joseph Gardner had the fastest non-automatic qualifying time and the third-fastest in the 100 breaststroke. He also qualified in the 50 freestyle.
Also qualifying for the Vikings are the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relaysm and David Mutter (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle).
Laurel Highlands senior Kole Friel looks to repeat the success he had last year with fourth place in the 200 IM and sixth in the 500 freestyle. He has qualified in both races in his final state meet.
Teammate Ian Hamilton placed eighth in the 200 freestyle last year and has qualified in both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. The Mustangs’ 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays and CJ Soltis (100 butterfly) advanced to the state meet on time.
Uniontown will be represented by the 200 medley relay and Logan Voytish (200 IM, 100 butterfly).
Nick Reda (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Jake Wessel (100 breaststroke) will swim for Belle Vernon in the state meet.
Ringgold qualified Benjamin Carpeal (200 IM), the 200 freestyle relay, and Andrew Noll (100 backstroke). Elizabeth Forward’s Kaden Faychak qualified in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Ringgold’s Brooke Mihalik is the lone local diver in the state meet.
