Mercyhurst used a 16-point advantage in the third quarter to rally past California University of Pennsylvania, 62-55, on Saturday in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play at Cal U’s Convocation Center.
The Vulcans (7-6, 13-6) had a 31-22 halftime lead before the Lakers (5-8, 5-14) outscored the home team, 25-9, in the third for a 47-40 advantage heading into the fourth. Both scored 15 in the final period. Cal had a 20-12 lead after the first quarter.
Mercyhurst’s Amber Renz had a game-high 21 points on 10 field goals and one free throw. Teammate Emily Shopene added 16 and Nicolete Newman put in 12.
The Vulcans’ Halle Herrington scored 11 on three field goals, including two 3-pointers, and was 3 of 4 at the foul line. Cal’s Bianca Jasper added 10 on five field goals.
