Two key components of the Albert Gallatin girls basketball team are back for another season and coach Craig Hoone could not be happier.
Seniors Gianna Michaux (5-7) and Courtlyn Turner (6-1) have the Colonials thinking positive and good about themselves.
Michaux, the team’s point guard, teams with Turner, the team’s top rebounder and physical presence, to lift Albert Gallatin into contender status. Both were all-section players a season ago.
“Gianna handles the ball very well, the press well and makes us go,” said Hoone. “Courtlyn is so good inside at grabbing rebounds and she can score. She’s just a monster on the boards. They are two key players.”
Albert Gallatin opened the season with a victory over Canon-McMillan.
The Lady Colonials will compete in Section 3-AAAAA with Connellsville, Greater Latrobe, McKeesport, Oakland Catholic, Penn-Trafford and Thomas Jefferson.
Albert Gallatin is coming off a 16-5 overall record and 9-3 section mark in the 2021-22 season to finish second in the section. The Lady Colonials lost to McKeesport, 66-43, in the WPIAL playoffs.
“They just killed us early in the game,” said Hoone. “We recovered, but we fell too far behind and they knocked us out.”
Albert Gallatin is not just a two-player team. Sophomore Grayce Panos (5-7) and a pair of freshmen -- Jaden McCormick (5-6) and Mikayla Shea (5-7) -- join the seniors in the starting lineup.
Other team members include juniors Lauren Colgan (5-8), Lexi Lovis (5-6), Laney Ellsworth (5-7), Keyonna Thomas (5-5) and Arayiah Harris (5-7). Sophomore team members are Mysa Glisan (5-8), Mitchell Turner (5-10) and Leah Myers (5-6).
“Our bench is young,” said Hoone. “We hope for some contributions from there.”
Cleary, Michaux and Courtlyn Turner will have to do the heavy lifting, especially early in the season.
“(Michaux) shoots, drives and passes,” explained Hoone. “We like to go up tempo and she gets it up the floor and can weave in and out and through the opposition. We are best when we push the ball.
“As for Courtlyn, it’s surprising she averaged 13 points last season. But she is so unselfish. We can put her on the box and she is so quick flashing to the post. She moves to the ball exceptionally well. She is extremely physical. She’s just a really good basketball player.”
Albert Gallatin will meet some interesting opponents with a non-section schedule that includes county rivals Uniontown and Laurel Highlands, University High and Morgantown from West Virginia, Southmoreland and Trinity.
“I know McKeesport had a great run last season and they are coming back strong,” Hoone said. “We know they will be good. I am familiar with Connellsville. Other than that, I’m not that familiar with other teams in our section.”
