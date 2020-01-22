The 27th annual Mid Mon Valley All Sports Hall of Fame banquet takes place on Friday, June 19, and the Class of 2020 was recently announced.
The Class of 2020 consists of Billy Connors, Major Corley, Jim Dumm, Bob Rosborough Jr., Jon Green and Ben McCauley.
“This is a remarkable group of athletes and coaches representing the Mon Valley for well over six decades,” said Steven Russell, general chairman of the Sports Hall of Fame.
n Connors played at Brownsville and Salem College before becoming a coach. He led Beth-Center to a 1975 WPIAL crown and Ringgold to a 1984 WPIAL title.
n Corley went 457-149 as the head coach of the Monessen girls basketball program where he led the team to three WPIAL championships and the 2004 PIAA crown.
Also, he makes history as the first coach of a girls team to make the Mid Mon Valley Hall.
“It is a big honor to be inducted and I owe a lot to all of the young ladies who I coached over the years,” the humble Corley said. “If not for them, I would not be receiving this honor.”
n Dumm was an AP All-State and All-American center at Waynesburg College before becoming a coach.
He served as head coach at Charleroi from 1998-2002, but is best known for the work he did behind the scenes to help players, even those from other teams, get scholarships at colleges.
Dumm, who also coached at Elizabeth Forward, California, Ringgold and Clairton, was a free agent signee for the Baltimore Colts in 1972.
“I cannot put into words what this means to me,” Dumm said while fighting back tears. “I am beyond appreciative of his honor.”
n Rosborough played football at Donora and Pitt before coaching at West Mifflin and Pitt.
n Green, who graduated from Mon Valley Catholic, was the first 4,000-yard rusher in WPIAL history before heading to the University of Miami (Fla.) on scholarship.
After going to Miami, Green went to Slippery Rock and then Waynesburg before getting a tryout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
n McCauley was a 2005 graduate of Yough before heading to North Carolina State.
He has played professionally in Europe since 2009.
Dennis Stitch, Chairman of the Mid Mon Valley All Sports Hall of Fame spoke about the newest Hall of Fame class.
“This class represents the continuation of the fine tradition of excellence presented yearly in the Mid Mon Valley All Sports Hall of Fame selection process,” he said. “As we begin a new decade, the 2020 class exemplifies the leadership and success we have come to expect from our coaches and athletes.”
With this year’s class, the total number of inductees is now at 261.
The Mid Mon Valley All Sports Hall of Fame is one of 30 chapters of The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame and 23 from the Mid Mon Valley chapter have been inducted into the state Hall.
Limited seating is available for the event. Tickets are $50 and can be reserved by contacting Russell at (724) 258-3853 or by email at stephenrussell1106@comcast.net. For more information, go to http://www.mon valleysportshalloffame.com.
