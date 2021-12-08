Landan Stevenson didn’t care if he ran around defenders or over them.
Mapletown’s 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior running back did both enough times to rack up 188 points and claim the 2021 Herald-Standard Touchdown Club title as the area’s leading scorer.
Stevenson carried the ball 228 times for 1,725 yards and was one of the WPIAL’s leading rushers. He also helped lead the Maples to a winning record (6-5) and a playoff spot with a 4-3 mark in the Class A Tri-County South Conference.
Stevenson, whose total included two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score, finished 21 points in front of second-place Michael Stewart of Carmichaels. The Mikes’ senior wide receiver/running back finished with 167 points that included 35 extra points and three two-point conversions.
Belle Vernon senior quarterback Devin Whitlock was third with 162 points. Whitlock had an area-best three punt returns for scores, one from 76 yards and two from 67 yards.
Senior quarterback Trenton Carter was fourth with 134 points to give Carmichaels two of the top four scorers.
Laurel Highlands junior quarterback Rodney Gallagher rounded out the top five 132 points, which included an 89-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Carter and Gallagher also became the 12th and 13th players in WPIAL history to both rush and pass for 1,000 yards in a season.
Stevenson is the third different Mapletown player to earn the TD Club crown, joining running back Ryan Geisel, who won it in the contest’s inaugural season of 2005, and running back Dylan Rush, who claimed the title in 2016.
Mapletown coach George Messich lauded Stevenson’s running versatility.
“When you look at Landan you think he’s a speedster and has a lot of moves, and that’s true, but as a power runner, I’ve seen times where a defensive player is coming up and he’ll just lower his shoulders and try to run him over.
“He’s the total package as a running back. He’s a real strong kid. He works out a lot. He’s very, very physical. For his size, he’s one of the most physical kids I’ve had.”
Messich noted the Stevenson got plenty of help from his offensive line.
“It was a group thing,” he said. “Landan is a great runner. Everyone on the team knows what kind of runner he is. But he thinks as much of our offensive line as our offensive line thinks of him. We always feel if we can get him to the second level, he’s got a chance to break it. Our line did a great job of doing that for him this season.”
Opponents can prepare for much of the same in 2022.
“We’re excited because not only do we have Landan back but we have four of our five starters back on our offensive line,” Messich said.
Stevenson’s point total included 27 touchdowns, five two-point conversions and 16 extra points.
“Landan was our main kicker, too,” Messich said. “He kicked our extra points, he kicked off and he was our punter. The one thing I like about him being our punter is defenses couldn’t just charge in to try to block the punt, they had to always be aware because he’s obviously a threat to run.”
Stevenson returned kickoffs and punts as well, and was one of Mapletown’s top defensive players.
“Defensively, he’s quick, aggressive and tough,” Messich said, noting a play early in the season when an opposing player broke free in the secondary only to have Stevenson catch up to him, rip the ball from his hands and return it the other way.
“He was havoc in the backfield, too. What we did with out linebackers a lot was bring them up, him and AJ Vanata, as defensive ends and they just attacked people in the backfield. If you let Landan use his speed and his natural ability just to take off and get into the backfield, he’s tough to stop.
“But, really, he can just about play anywhere on defense.”
Stevenson was the only area player to return a punt, an interception and a fumble for a touchdown.
West Greene sophomore running back Colin Brady was sixth with 126 points and was followed by Elizabeth Forward junior wide receiver Zach Boyd (98), Southmoreland senior quarterback Anthony Govern (96), Belle Vernon sophomore running back Quinton Martin (96) and California senior running back Damani Stafford (96).
Stevenson and Whitlock were the overall leaders in touchdowns with 27 each. Gallagher and Carter both had 22 while Stewart and Brady both had 21.
Stevenson’s five two-pointers tied Beth-Center’s Ethan Varesko for tops in the area. Carmichaels’ Tyler Richmond was next with four.
West Greene’s Kevin Thompson and the Mustangs’ Harry Radcliffe led the way in field goals among local kickers with three apiece. Thompson’s kicks included an area-best 45-yarder and he also connected from 41 and 31 yards. Radcliffe’s boots were from 42, 35 and 27 yards.
The Leopards’ Tyler Kovatch was No. 1 in extra-point kicks with 54. Thompson was second with 41, Stewart and Radcliffe tied for third with 35 and Southmoreland’s Jake Kaylor followed with 32.
Martin and Waynesburg Central’s Nate Jones both returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns with the former’s 94-yarder the longest of the season.
The two longest punt returns for TDs were by Gallagher (89 yards) and Albert Gallatin’s Bruno Fabrycki (88 yards).
California’s Ethan Fike had the longest interception return for a touchdown at 86 yards. Boyd was the only local player to bring back two fumbles for scores, including an 80-yarder that was the longest of the season.
