Carmichaels posted four scores under 40 Wednesday afternoon for a 189-240 victory over visiting Charleroi in Section 8-AA action at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Carmichaels’ Mason Lapan shot 2-under 35 for medalist honors. Rolin Burghy and Dustin Hastings both finished at even-par 37 for the Mikes (5-0, 7-0). Liam Lohr shot 39 and Dominic Colarusso closed the scoring with 41. Nick Ricco’s 50 was not used.
Will Wagner was the low man for the Cougars with 6-over 43. Nick Summers (46), Nate Boulanger (51), Brad McIlvaine (53), and Colton Palonder (47) rounded out the scoring for Charleroi. Makayla Hammond’s 53 was not used.
Waynesburg Central 208, Jefferson-Morgan 271 — Evan Davis fired a 4-over 40 to lead the visiting Raiders to a Section 8-AA victory over the Rockets at Greene County Country Club.
Hudson Pincavitch and Mason Switalski both shot 41 for Waynesburg (5-1, 6-1). Matt Ankrom and Braden Benke both finished with 43. Dawson Fowler’s 44 was not used.
Troy Wright was the low golfer for Jefferson-Morgan (0-6, 2-9) with 47. Brock Bayles (51), Savanah Clark (52), Clay Wilson (53), and Grant Hathaway (68) closed out the scoring for the home team. Jaxon Silbaugh’s 72 did not count.
Girls golf
Penn-Trafford 182, Connellsville 206 — The Lady Warriors were tough at home on Manor Valley Golf Course with a Section 3-AAA win over the Lady Falcons.
Erin Driscoll was the medalist for Penn-Trafford with 6-over 42. Alexis Dindak shot 43. Amanda Bobish (48) and Emily Spudy (49) rounded out the scoring. Saylor Kaminsky’s 49 was not used.
Maddy Kinneer led Connellsville with an 8-over 44. Paiton Ulery (52), Abby Tikey (54), and Gabby Miller (56) also had scoring rounds for the Lady Falcons. Katie Atz’s 56 was not used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.