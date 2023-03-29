CARMICHAELS -- The first game of the Section 1-A series between Jefferson-Morgan and Carmichaels Monday produced a combined three runs and seven hits.
The second game of the home-and-home series Tuesday afternoon at Carmichaels had a different outcome with the Mikes belting out 13 hits for a 12-3 victory against the visiting Rockets.
Carmichaels (2-0, 3-0) came out of the gate strong with three runs in its first at-bat after two outs.
The early rally started when Liam Lohr belted a solo home run over the center field fence.
Jacob Fordyce and Mason Lapana followed with singles, and Tyler Richmond walked to load the bases. Courtesy runner Dayton Reynolds hustled home on a wild pitch and Aydan Adamson singled home the third run.
The Rockets (0-1, 1-2) quickly responded with three runs in the top of the second inning.
Drew Adams opened the inning with a single. Collin Bisceglia hustled down the line for a one-out infield single.
Grant Hathaway singled home Adams. Bisceglia came home on a Brenton Barnhart's fielder's choice. The final run scored on an infield error.
Carmichaels broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Lohr and Fordyce walked to start the inning. Lapana singled home Lohr and both runners advanced a base when the throw home sailed wide of the plate.
Lapana paced the Mikes with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored.
Aydan Adamson singled home two runs and Peyton Schooley did the same two batters later. Adamson finished with two hits and drove in three runs.
The Mikes pieced together two runs on two hits in the fifth inning, including Lapana's RBI-single, and two errors.
Carmichaels flirted with the 10-run mercy rule with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Once again, the Mikes had two hits and the visitors had two errors.
Lohr hit a sacrifice fly for the first run.
Carmichaels was aided by six Jefferson-Morgan errors. The Mikes committed three errors.
"It's fundamentals that let us down today. We need to catch the ball and make the plays," said Jefferson-Morgan coach John Curtis.
"We have to get better defensively," said Carmichaels coach Dickie Krause. "We know we're a work in progress. We have some things we have to correct, so we're going day-by-day to get better."
The Rockets lost the first game against the Mikes, 3-0.
"We have to do it for seven innings, though. We're inexperienced. We're growing," said Curtis. " We have to take the circumstances, the outcomes, as we grow.
Winning pitcher Patrick Holaren held the Rockets to five hits in six innings of work. The right-hander struck out nine and walked just one.
"Here's what's been good, the pitching. We've have three really good starts in a row. We've used a reliever and all three games, and that kid's thrown strikes, so I'm real happy with that," said Krause. "We're all underclassmen in the pitching staff.
"We had five seniors last year that carried the load."
Jefferson-Morgan starter Brock Bayles went four innings, allowing eight runs (four earned) with five walks and three strikeouts.
Both teams are young, and both coaches understand what that means as the season pushes along.
"We have good kids and they're growing. We're happy with their progress. The outcome probably won't be "Ws", but it's going to be their individual improvement," explained Curtis. "It's going to be game to game.
"There's a lot of things they don't know and understand. We're learning it as we play, as we go."
Curtis detailed just how young his squad is.
"We start five, six ninth graders. I'm not making excuses. They're young guys," said Curtis, adding, "I'm happy with our progress. I'm happy with our kids. We have to clean it up a little bit."
The Mikes also are inexperienced with the departure of five key seniors.
"The first three hitters in our lineup were seniors. They really set the tempo," explained Krause. "We really only have three or four kids back from that team that played significant time.
"We're inexperienced and it shows it at times. We have a lot of work to do. We know that.
Krause added, "It will come. One observation we've made all these kids, their baseball understanding is not where it should be. It has to be much improved. We're trying to work with them.
"Can't fault them for working hard."
The Rockets are off until Monday when they return to section play against California. Carmichaels is also off the rest of the week, returning to section action against Fort Cherry.
"Fort Cherry, next two games are big for us. We'll see where we stand. Going into this, they're the team to beat," said Krause.
