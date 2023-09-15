Carmichaels clinched the Section 3-AA title Thursday afternoon with a 198-204 road victory at Dogwood Hills Golf Course against McGuffey.
The Mikes (11-0) improve to 10-0 in the section. McGuffey goes to 7-3 in the section and 8-3 overall.
Waynesburg Central is in second place with three losses.
Mason Lapana led Carmichaels with 2-over 37. Dustin Hastings shot 38 and Liam Lohr finished with 39. Patrick Holaren and Dom Colarusso both carded 42.
Logan Crowe had medalist honors for McGuffey with 1-under 34. Brody Wagner shot even-par 35.
Laurel Highlands 205, Albert Gallatin 248 — The Mustangs were victorious at Uniontown Country Club in a Section 2-AAA match against the visiting Colonials.
Hunter Bosley and Jaden Ringer shared medalist honors for Laurel Highlands (7-3, 10-4) with 38. Colin Crawford finished with 40. Kayden Smith (42) and Tyler Cook (47) also counted in the final tally.
Caeden Williams and Mikayla Hammond shared team scoring honors for Albert Gallatin (4-6, 4-8) with 46. Trenton Clemmer (49), Hayden Metts (52), and Brooke Snyder (55) rounded out the scoring.
Belle Vernon 192, Charleroi 223 — The Leopards were tough at home for a Section 8-AA victory.
Rogan Maloney led the way for Belle Vernon (10-2, 10-2) with 1-over 37. Jordan Mocello and Jack Edwards both shot 38. John Bellissimo carded 39, and Seth Tomalski closed the scoring with 40.
Elliot Lenhart (38), Gage Patterson (41), Jake Corrin (47), Kaden Woods (46), and Ethan Hartley (51) scored for the Cougars (4-7, 5-8).
Frazier 221, Charleroi 223 — Nixen Erdely fired 37 to lead the Commodores to a Section 8-AA victory.
Dylan Keilbach (40), Aidan Hardy (50), Travis Smith (49), and Eli Cernuska (45) rounded out Frazier’s scores.
Elliot Lenhart (38), Gage Patterson (41), Jake Corrin (47), Kaden Woods (46), and Ethan Hartley (51) scored for the Cougars.
Upper St Clair 169, Elizabeth Forward 190 — Mya Morgan was medalist in the Lady Warriors’ Section 2-AAA loss to the Lady Panthers.
Liz Delo and Addy Shedd both finished with 41 for Upper St. Clair.
Sydney Boyd (46), Rylee Brawdy (50), and Lily Ash (58) also counted for Elizabeth Forward (0-8, 1-8).
