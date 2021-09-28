Carmichaels finished with three scores 40 or lower Monday afternoon to clinch the Section 8-AA outright title with a 205-215 victory over visiting Waynesburg Central in boys golf action at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Rolin Burghy led the way for the Mikes (9-0, 11-0) with 1-over 38. Liam Lohr shot 39, and Mason Lapana finished with 40. Dom Colarusso shot 43 and Dustin Hastings closed out the scoring with 45. Nick Ricco’s 46 wasn’t used.
Braden Benke was the low man for the Raiders (8-2, 9-2) with 4-over 41. Hudson Pincavitch (42), Evan Davis (43), Mason Switalski (44), and Matt Ankrom (45) also counted in the final score. Dawson Fowler’s 45 didn’t count.
Boys golf
Jefferson-Morgan 253, Beth-Center 264 — Jefferson-Morgan followed up a victory over visiting Beth-Center on Friday with a forfeit win over Frazier to close out the season in Section 8-AA.
Brock Bayles was the medalist for the Rockets (2-8, 4-11) on Friday with a 7-over 43 at Greene County Country Club. Savannah Clark carded a 48 and was followed by Grant Hathaway (53), Maci Marion (54) and Clay Wilson (55). Jaxon Silbaugh’s 63 was not used.
Chase Malanosky paced the Bulldogs (1-9, 3-9) with a 44. Also scoring for B-C were Gianna Peterson (49), Blake Henry (52), Luke Amon (55) and JJ Paternoster (64).
South Park 211, Bentworth 251 — JP Tusai shot an even-par 35 to help lift host South Park beat Bentworth in a Section 4-AA match.
Dom Dice turned in a 42 for the Eagles (6-4, 6-5) and was followed by Ryan Thomas (43), Logan Augustine (45) and Matt Jena (46).
Aaron Woodhouse and Ross Skerbetz both carded a 47 to pace the Bearcats (2-9, 2–12). Nathan Coski was close behind with a 49. Cody Baldauf (53) and Cede Smith (55) wrapped up the scoring for Bentworth.
Girls golf
Franklin Regional 177, Connellsville 193 — The Lady Panthers returned home from Pleasant Valley Golf Club with a Section 3-AAA victory over the Lady Falcons.
Maddy Kinneer was the low golfer for Connellsville with 45. Paiton Ulery (49), Abby Tikey (47), and Elle Crislip (52) also counted in the final tally. Gabby Miller’s 57 did not count.
Franklin Regional’s Caroline Tregesser was medalist with 1-over 36.
