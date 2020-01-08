Carmichaels jumped out early and cruised to a 66-36 victory over Bentworth in Section 2-AA play on Tuesday at Bentworth.
The Mikes (1-4, 5-5) had a 23-9 lead after the first quarter, and after outscoring the Bearcats, 13-8, in the second, took a 36-17 advantage into halftime.
Carmichaels had a 16-9 edge in the third, and outscoring the home team, 14-10, in the fourth.
The Mikes’ Al Cree had a game-high 15 points. Teammate Dylan Wilson added 14. Drake Long had 11 for the visitors.
Landon Urcho had 14 for Bentworth (0-4, 0-10).
