The Carmichaels baseball team had a solid start to the season Friday with a 13-2 non-section victory at Brownsville.
The Mikes led 3-0 after three innings, then added four, four and two runs in the next three innings to secure the mercy rule victory.
Brownsville scored single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings.
Drake Long started and pitched 4.2 innings for the victory. He allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Dylan Rohrer finished the game with no hits, no walks and one strikeout.
Long also was solid at the plate with three doubles, a single, two RBI and four runs scored. Chris Barrish finished with two doubles, three walks, two RBI and two runs scored.
Nick Ricco added two singles, three RBI and two runs scored. Trenton Carter finished with a double and single, and drove in four runs.
Derrick Tarpley, Tyler Wible, Hunter Pelehac and Nolan Konopka all had a single for the Falcons.
Pelehac took the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits with three walks and no strikeouts.
Southmoreland 11, Monessen 0 -- The Scotties shut out the Greyhounds for a non-section road victory.
Brok Potoka sparked the Southmoreland offense with three singles. Anthony Govern added a triple and single. Kory Ansell had a double and single, while Noah Phillips, Kaiden Keefer and Vinny Ledbetter had two singles each.
Govern was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts.
Softball
Hempfield 9, Connellsville 8 -- The host Lady Spartans edged the Lady Falcons for a season-opening non-section victory.
Madison Kinneer led Connellsville with three singles. Kirra Davis and Caitlin Jansen both doubled.
Iris Burd struck out six in the loss.
Penn-Trafford 5, Mount Pleasant 3 -- The Lady Vikings suffered a loss in the season-opening non-section game at Penn-Trafford.
Lynsey Breth led the Mount Pleasant offense with two singles and an RBI. Abby Swank doubled with an RBI. Addison Reese and Sophia Smithnosky both doubled, and Katie Hutter drove in a run.
Swank went three innings in the loss.
Kylee Piconi sparked the Lady Warriors with a home run, double and two RBI. Mia Smith had 13 strikeouts in the victory.
Boys tennis
Latrobe 4, Connellsville 1 -- Gavin McPoyle and Owen Kinneer had the lone win for the Falcons at No. 1 doubles in a Section 1-AAA loss Thursday at Latrobe.
Connellsville slips to 0-2 in the section and 1-2 overall.
