Liam Lohr finished under par Tuesday afternoon to lead Carmichaels to a 209-253 Section 8-AA victory over visiting Beth-Center at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Lohr was medalist with 2-under 35. Nick Ricco (45), Mason Lapana (42), Rolin Burghy (43), and Dustin Hastings (44) rounded out the scoring for the Mikes (2-0, 3-0). Garrett Bogucki also shot 45.
Gianna Peterson was the low golfer for the Bulldogs (0-1, 1-2) with 8-over 45. Blake Shashura (58), JJ Paternoster (52), Gavin Durkin (52), and Chase Malanosky (46) rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
