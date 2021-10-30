Carmichaels closed the Tri-County South Conference schedule Friday night with a 40-6 victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
Trenton Carter once again led the way for the Mikes (6-1, 8-2) with touchdown runs of 10, 29 and 6 yards, plus a 10-yard touchdown pass to Alec Anderson.
Michael Stewart had touchdown runs of 25 and 5 yards for Carmichaels.
The Rockets end the season 1-6 in the conference and 1-9 overall.
Tri-County South Conference
Carmichaels 12-15-13-0 -- 40
Jefferson-Morgan 0-0-0-6 -- 6
First Quarter
Car: Michael Stewart 25 run (kick failed)
Car: Michael Stewart 5 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
Car: Trenton Carter 10 run (run)
Car: Alec Anderson 10 pass from Trenton Carter (Michael Stewart kick)
Third Quarter
Car: Trenton Carter 29 run (run failed)
Car: Trenton Carter 6 run (Michael Stewart kick)
Fourth Quarter
JM: 20 pass (run failed)
Records: Carmichaels (6-1, 8-2), Jefferson-Morgan (1-6, 1-9).
