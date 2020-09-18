Trenton Carter threw three touchdown passes to Michael Stewart and also scored on a run Friday night to lead Carmichaels to a 43-8 Tri-County South Conference victory at Mapletown.
Carter and Stewart connected on scoring passes of 18 and four yards in the first quarter, and 61 yards in the third quarter. Carter powered in from two yards for a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter.
Carter completed 6-of-9 passes for 138, all to Stewart.
Bailey Jones scored on runs of 13 and 4 yards in the second quarter for the Mikes (2-0, 2-0). Jones ran for 119 yards on 16 carries.
Landan Stevenson scored the lone touchdown for the Maples (0-2, 0-2) on a 15-yard run in the second quarter. He also caught the two-point pass from Max Vanata. Stevenson ran for a game-high 173 yards on 29 carries.
Vanata completed 5-of-10 passes for 46 yards. Cohen Stout caught two passes for 13 yards.
Tri-County South Conference
Carmichaels 14-21-8-0 -- 43
Mapletown 0-8-0-0 -- 8
First Quarter
Car: Michael Stewart 18 pass from Trenton Carter (Christian Mori kick), 10:10
Car: Michael Stewart 4 pass from Trenton Carter (Christian Mori kick), 1:53
Second Quarter
Car: Trenton Carter 2 run (Christian Mori kick), 10:57
Car: Bailey Jones 13 run (Christian Mori kick), 7:04
Map: Landan Stevenson 15 run (Lance Stevenson pass from Max Vanata), 3:45
Car: Bailey Jones 4 run (Christian Mori kick), 1:25
Third Quarter
Car: Michael Stewart 61 pass from Trenton Carter (Bailey Jones run), 1:27
Records: Carmichaels (2-0, 2-0), Mapletown (0-2, 0-2).
