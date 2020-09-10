Liam Lohr finished with a 1-under 36 to lead visiting Carmichaels to a 209-252 Section 8-AA victory over Frazier Wednesday afternoon at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Nick Ricco shot 42 for the Mikes (2-0, 2-1). Remmey Lohr, Rolin Burghy and Mason Lapana all finished with 43 to close out the scoring. Christopher Barrish’s 47 wasn’t used.
Chase Hazelbaker was the low man for the Commodores (1-1, 2-2) with 44. Nixon Erdely carded 46, Jay Thompson finished with 53, and Noah Usher and Dylan Roebuck both shot 54. Kacie Lombard’s 64 was not used.
Gateway 214, Connellsville 218 — Ethan Rice had a solid round with 3-over 39 at Murrysville Golf Course, but the Falcons suffered another close defeat with a non-section road match to the Gators.
Aidan Kosisko (42), Gage Goodwin (43), Zak Koslosky (45), and Nick Snyder (49) also counted the final score for Connellsville (0-4).
Jake Valentine was the low man for Gateway (2-2) with a medalist score of 37. Jonah Steele (41), Cody Beckwith (39), Noah Colberg (53), and Jake Berghoff (44) closed out the scoring for the Gators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.