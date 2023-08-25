Liam Lohr shot 2-under 35 Thursday afternoon in Carmichaels’ 198-206 victory at Carmichaels Golf Club against visiting Waynesburg Central for a key early Section 3-AA win.
The Mikes improve to 3-0 in the section, while the Raiders go to 2-1 in the section and 3-1 overall.
Carmichaels’ Mason Lapana finished with 1-over 38. Dustin Hastings (40), Zachary Murphy (42), and Dom Colarusso (43) closed out the scoring for the Mikes. Patrick Holaren’s 46 was not used.
Chase Phillips led Waynesburg with an even-par 37. Braden Benke shot 38. Aidan Titus (47), Joe Kirsch (43), and Dom Benamati (41) rounded out the scoring for the visitors. Derek Turcheck’s 50 did not count.
McGuffey 201, Jefferson-Morgan 214 — The Rockets’ Brock Bayles had the medalist round, but the Highlanders had three golfers break 40 for a Section 3-AA home victory at Dogwood Acres Golf Course.
Bayles fired a 1-under 34 for Jefferson-Morgan (2-3, 2-3). Urijah Teasdale (49), Clay Wilson (44), Grant Hathaway (47), and Brendan Wood (50) also scored for the Rockets. Dayten Marion’s 61 was not used.
Logan Crowe and Brody Wagner both shot 36 for McGuffey (4-0, 4-0). Joel Sovich finished with 37. Jacob Ealy (45) and Devan Wilson (47) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Mount Pleasant 202, Derry 236 — Ryan Karfelt fired 1-under 35 to lead the Vikings to a Section 2-AA win at Norvelt Golf Course against the visiting Trojans.
Aydan Gross also broke 40 with a 39. Colin Hayes (40), Nico Pisula (42), and Ryan McKula (46) rounded out the scoring for Mount Pleasant (4-0). Tanner Frye’s 48 did not count.
Hayden Smolleck was the low man for Derry with 43.
Frazier 206, Yough 294 — Nixen Erdely and Dylan Keilbach shared medalist honors for the Commodores in a Section 8-AA road victory at Madison Club.
Erdely and Keilbach both shot 1-under 35 for Frazier (1-3, 1-4). Aidan Hardy (43), Travis Smith (47), and Eli Cernuska (46) closed out the scoring. Brant Alekson’s 51 was not used.
Caden Doran was the low man for the Cougars with 52.
Charleroi 203, Beth-Center 243 — The Cougars returned home from Chippewa Golf Course with a non-section win against the Bulldogs.
Gage Patterson had the medalist round for Charleroi (3-2) with 3-over 39. Jake Corrin was a shot behind with a 39. Elliot Lenhart (41), Ethan Hartley (43), and Kaden Woods (42) also counted in the Cougars’ final score. Joel Chambers’ 48 was not used.
Luke Amon led the Bulldogs (1-6) with 43. Parker Amos (46), Sonya Peterson (48), Karsen Keys (49), and Nick Wrenshaw (57) rounded out the home team’s scoring.
Girls tennis
Mount Pleasant 5, McGuffey 0 — The Lady Vikings swept past McGuffey for a non-section road victory.
Alivia Fallon (10-8), Bella Fullman (10-1), and Emma Scanlon (10-2) won their singles matches in pro set scoring.
Addison Reese and Ella Alakson won their No. 1 doubles match, 10-0, and Danica Trainer and Ryleigh Drzal won by the same score at No. 2 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.