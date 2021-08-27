CARMICHAELS -- Two autumns ago, Trenton Carter was as far under the radar as a backup quarterback coming into his sophomore season could be.
Fast forward to 2021 and Carter is no longer in the background. He’s front and center, in the spotlight and expected to carry the weight of the Carmichaels High School offense on his powerful left arm.
Carter is a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder with muscle, speed, grit and an understanding of head coach Ron Gallagher’s offense, which could be wide open this fall. Carter is the hub of the Mikes’ attack that will be trying to garner a WPIAL playoff berth for the first time since 2017.
“We’re putting a lot on his shoulders,” Gallagher admitted. “He knows the offense inside and out. We’re ahead of where we were last year in that area.”
Last season, Carter passed for more than 750 yards in the Mikes’ first five games played -- they had one game forfeited to them when Monessen was unable to field a team -- and proved to be a capable runner.
“I would say he’s stronger this year,” Gallagher said. “He’s more durable. He runs with a little power.
“Everything is on him. He made some throws during 7-on-7 competitions this summer that made me say ‘Wow!’ I had coaches from other schools, some from Class 3A teams, coming up to me and asking, ‘Who’s your quarterback?’”
Carmichaels has several experienced receivers who are capable of making a name for themselves in the Class A Tri-County South Conference. Returning are senior Michael Stewart and junior Tyler Richmond. Gallagher said he likes the potential of several other receivers, including senior Beau Batis.
“We have five receivers who could start anywhere on the field,” Gallagher said.
Stewart is the playmaker out of the group. He’s Carter’s go-to receiver and deep threat.
“We have to get the ball in his hands as often as possible. He could even play tailback,” Gallagher said.
The Mikes lost Bailey Jones, their leading rusher each of the last two years, but junior Peyton Schooley could prove to be an exciting replacement.
“He’s only 5-5 and 160 pounds, but he’s shifty and fast,” Gallagher said. “He’s like Barry Sanders. He can go for one yard, go for one yard again and then go for 80 yards. He also can catch the ball. When you have a player as fast and elusive as him who can complement your passing game, he makes your offense dangerous.”
“Our running backs don’t have as much experience as we’ve had in the past, but our receivers are experienced, everyone is solid and we have more speed than we’ve had in the past,” Carter said. “We’ve also gotten a lot stronger. Being more experienced in this offense, we’ll be able to do more things.”
Up front, the Mikes have some key blockers to replace but Austin Walker (5-11, 240) is a two-way starter on the line and good player to build around. Senior Jonathan Ochkie also returns.
“We have two or three returning guys who started on the line, and the new guys are filling in nicely. The new guys are picking things up quickly,” Walker said.
Gallagher said the strength of the defense will be the secondary, which returns Richmond and Stewart at cornerback and senior Zack Kerik at safety, along with Carter.
Walker is a two-year starter at defensive tackle and Gallagher likes the potential of 6-7, 295-pound Hunter Stewart. Cody McCoy, who plays wingback on offense, returns at inside linebacker and will be in charge of stopping the opponent’s running game.
“In Class A football, you have to stop the run first,” Gallagher said.
Last year, during a season shortened because of the pandemic, Carmichaels won its first five games, the last a forfeit from Monessen, which proved to be the turning point in the season.
The next week, the Mikes had seven turnovers in a loss to California in a showdown for the conference title. Needing a win at Avella in the regular-season finale to make the playoffs, Carmichaels suffered a puzzling 14-7 loss, which was by far the Mikes’ worst showing on offense all year.
“What started the whole thing was Monessen folding. We were into our Thursday practice when we found out they folded. That was the week before the California game,” Gallagher said. “I’m not making excuses, but we lost the California game and never got out of the rut. We didn’t overcome adversity.”
Stewart said the losses to California and Avella have motivated the Mikes.
“Those games stuck with us all offseason,” he said.
Added Carter, “That taught us that you have to keep your composure when you fall behind. When we did in those games, we never came out of it.”
Carmichaels is expected to again challenge for a playoff berth.
“California and West Greene are going to be tough,” Gallagher said of the conference’s top teams. “California is the defending champion, West Greene has its two running backs returning, and Mapletown is going to shock some people. With us, everything starts in the trenches. If we can put together a solid line …”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.