Carmichaels rallied in the fourth quarter as the host Mikes pulled out a 41-37 victory over Geibel Catholic Friday night on the first day of the King Coal Lions Club Christmas Tournament.
The Mikes outscored Geibel (4-2) in the fourth quarter, 17-13, with the last two points coming on Christopher Barrish's game-sealing free throws with about five seconds left in the game.
Carmichaels (3-4) led 9-6 after the first quarter and 17-13 at halftime, but the Gators rallied to tie the game at 24-all after three quarters.
Barrish led all scorers with 13 points. Dylan Wilson added 10.
Enzo Fetsko led Geibel with 11 points.
Lions Club Christmas Tournament
Geibel Catholic 6-7-11-13 -- 37
Carmichaels 9-8-7-17 -- 41
Geibel Catholic: Enzo Fetsko 11. Carmichaels: Christopher Barrish 13, Dylan Wilson 10. Records: Geibel Catholic (4-2), Carmichaels (3-4).
