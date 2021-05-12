Carmichaels scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and those ultimately were the deciding runs for a 5-3 victory over visiting Beth-Center Monday afternoon in Section 1-AA play.
The Mikes improve to 9-0 in section play and 14-1 overall. The Bulldogs go to 5-4 in the section and 6-8 overall.
Carmichaels led 2-0 after three innings and increased the lead to 3-0 after four innings. Beth-Center cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning, only to have the Mikes respond with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Bulldogs added a run in the top of the sixth inning, but reliever Drake Long pitched a scoreless seventh inning to preserve the win.
Gavin Pratt earned the win, allowing two unearned runs on five hits in four innings. He walked four and struck out seven. Long allowed one earned run on two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Stush Ferek and Jacob Fordyce both hit home runs for the Mikes. Ferek drove in two runs. Nick Ricco had a double, single and two RBI.
Cam Palmer went the distance in the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Palmer also went 3-for-4. Dylan Kninzer had a pair of singles and scored two runs, and Chase Malanosky drove in a run and scored once.
Laurel Highlands 6, Uniontown 1 — Nick Kumor struck out 15 as the visiting Mustangs defeated the Red Raiders for the second time in as many days.
Laurel Highlands improves to 9-3 in the section and 12-4 overall. Uniontown goes to 2-8 in the section and 3-11 overall.
The Mustangs scored two runs in the top of the first and sixth innings, and single runs in the third and fifth innings.
Ty Sankovich paced Laurel Highlands with a double, two singles and two RBI. Joe Chambers and Kadin Early both doubled in the win.
Colt Sparks doubled and drove in the lone run for the Red Raiders.
West Mifflin 11, Ringgold 3 — The Titans clinched the Section 3-AAAA title with a victory over the visiting Rams.
West Mifflin improves to 10-1 in the section and 11-4 overall. The Rams, who close the season with a pair of games against Uniontown, are 3-7 in the section and 7-9 overall.
Winning pitcher Eric Link struck out eight and doubled.
Eli Callaway, Hunter Mamie, Chad Behrendt and Remington Lessman all doubled for Ringgold. Mamie drove in two runs, and Callaway and Behrendt had an RBI apiece.
Elizabeth Forward 8, Belle Vernon 7 — The Warriors plated seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to rally for a Section 3-AAAA victory over the visiting Leopards.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 4-6 in the section and 6-6 overall. Belle Vernon goes to 5-4 in the section and 5-6 overall.
Nico Mrvos drove in a pair of runs for the Warriors. Luke Alvarez and Nate Ratica both finished with two singles and an RBI.
Matthew Bamford was the winning pitcher.
Andrew Sokol had a pair of doubles and an RBI for Belle Vernon. Aidan Ochs finished with three singles. Xander Zilka had a double and drove in two runs.
West Greene 7, Mapletown 6 — The Maples’ rally in the top of the seventh inning fell a run short in a Section 2-A loss at West Greene.
Mapletown (1-8, 1-9) pulled into the lead in the top of the third inning, 3-2, but the Pioneers regained the lead in the bottom of the inning with three runs.
The Maples scored once in the top of the fifth inning and West Greene (7-3, 8-4) plated single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Morgan Kiger finished with a pair of doubles and three RBI for West Greene. Caleb Rice had two singles and two RBI. Kaden Shields added a pair of singles.
Corey Wise started and picked up the win. Brayden Mooney finished the game to earn the save.
AJ Vanata belted a solo home run for Mapletown in the top of the fifth inning. Zack Brewer finished with three singles and four RBI. Aidan Dalansky had three singles, and Cohen Stout, Lance Stevenson and losing pitcher Brody Evans all finished with two singles.
Jefferson-Morgan 15, Monessen 1 — Winning pitcher Bryce Bedilion blasted a grand slam that sparked a nine-run output in the top of the fourth inning as the Rockets returned home with a Section 2-A victory in five innings.
Bedilion went the distance for the win, scattering two hits with four walks and five strikeouts.
Ayden Pratt went 3-for-4 for the Rockets (7-2, 10-5) with two RBI and three stolen bases. The Rockets finished with 10 stolen bases and received eight walks.
Liam Ankrom also finished with three hits for Jefferson-Morgan.
Mount Pleasant 10, Valley 6 — The Vikings scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a Section 3-AAA win over visiting Valley.
Jeremy Kitz belted a home run and had five RBI for Mount Pleasant (2-7, 5-7). Aaron Alakson had a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Pete Billey finished with three hits and two RBI.
Valley goes to 6-4 in the section and 11-6 overall.
Softball
Mount Pleasant 7, Southmoreland 5 — The Lady Vikings rallied with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and Sophia Smithnosky made the slim margin stand for a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Lady Scots.
Mount Pleasant improves to 7-1 in the section and 13-2 overall. Southmoreland is 3-2 in the section and 8-2 overall.
The Lady Vikings led 3-1 after the first inning, but Southmoreland regained the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings.
Sophia Smithnosky pitched the final three innings in relief of Mary Smithnosky for the win.
Haylie Brunson led the Lady Viking offense with a home run, two singles and two RBI. Krista Brunson drove in two runs, and Katie Hutter finished with a double and single. Hannah Gnibus and Mary Smithnosky both drove in a run.
Emily Eutsey cracked a home run for Southmoreland. She also had a pair of singles and drove in three runs. Amarah McCutcheon finished with a double and single. Brynn Charnesky added an RBI.
Losing pitcher Jess Matheny doubled.
Hempfield 4, Mount Pleasant 0 — The Lady Vikings dropped the second game of a home doubleheader to the Lady Spartans.
Ellie Nicholls, Kelsi Terzolino, Callie Sowers and Olivia Grimmer all doubled for Hempfield (11-5).
Katie Hutter had two of Mount Pleasant’s three hits.
Albert Gallatin 7, Thomas Jefferson 6 — Gianna Krofcheck’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning brought home the winning run as the Lady Colonials rallied past the Lady Jaguars for their first Section 2-AAAAA victory.
Lexi Metts belted a solo home run in the top of the second for Albert Gallatin (1-7, 3-7), and winning pitcher Shayla Reynolds blasted a two-run shot in the first inning.
Rylea Hlatky finished with a double, two singles and scored three runs for the Lady Colonials. Lily Wilson doubled and singled.
Reynolds pitched the last three innings for the win with one walk and five strikeouts. She also had three RBI.
Mapletown 4, Jefferson-Morgan 3 — Taylor Vanata scored on a fielder’s choice in the top of the eighth inning to rally the Lady Maples to a Section 2-A victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
Mapletown improves to 6-2 in the section and 8-5 overall.
The Lady Rockets (4-4, 5-6) led 1-0 after the first inning and 2-1 after three innings, but Mapletown tied the game in the top of the sixth inning on RBI singles from Taylor Dusenberry and winning pitcher Devan Clark.
Jefferson-Morgan tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when losing pitcher Jasmine Demaske doubled and scored on Kayla Larkin’s single.
Clark went the distance for the win, striking out 13 and walking one. She also doubled.
Macee Cree finished with a double and single for Mapletown, and Dusenberry finished with two singles.
Demaske struck out five in the loss.
West Greene 15, Monessen 0 — Kiley Meek pitched three hitless innings as the Lady Pioneers cruised to a 15-0 Section 2-A win at Monessen in a game called early because of the mercy rule.
Meek allowed only one baserunner on a walk in her second career no-hitter. She struck out five and also hit a double.
Lexi Six finished with a pair of singles and six RBI for West Greene (8-0, 12-2). Katie Lampe had a double, triple, scored two runs and drove in three. London Whipkey had a double, two singles and an RBI. Anna Durbin added a double and single to the offense.
Hannah Yorty walked four and struck out six in the loss.
The Lady Greyhounds slide to 1-8 in the section and 1-14 overall.
Yough 9, Belle Vernon 1 — The Lady Cougars scored eight runs over the first three innings and winning pitcher Emma Augustine kept the Belle Vernon offense at bay for a Section 2-AAAA victory.
Yough improves to 7-4 in the section and 10-4 overall. Belle Vernon slips to 6-6 in the section and 9-9 overall.
Augustine struck out 10 and walked one for the win.
Kayla Proctor and Savannah Manns both doubled for the Lady Cougars. Kaylyn Odelli finished with two singles.
Lexi Daniels had a double and single for Belle Vernon. Olivia Kolowitz finished with two singles.
Charleroi 5, Beth-Center 4 — The Lady Cougars scored in the bottom of the seventh inning for a Section 3-AA win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Charleroi (6-3, 9-7) led 3-0 in the third inning and 4-2 after five innings.
Beth-Center (2-8, 4-9) tied the game with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Jen Zelenick led the Lady Bulldogs with two doubles and three RBI. Kaelyn Makrush also doubled.
Winning pitcher Kylie Quigley struck out eight. Sofia Celaschi doubled for the Lady Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.