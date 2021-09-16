Mason Lapana earned medalist honors with a 2-over 37 to help unbeaten Carmichaels defeat host Beth-Center, 206-231, in a Section 8-AA boys golf match at Chippewa Golf Course on Thursday.
Liam Lohr carded a 39 for the Mikes (8-0, 8-0) and was followed by Dustin Hastings (41), Nick Ricco (44) and Dom Colarussi (45). Rolin Burghy’s 47 was not used.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs (1-6, 3-7) was Blake Shashura with a 44. Right behind were J.J. Paternoster (45), Chase Malanosky (46) and Gianna Peterson (46). Blake Henry rounded out B-C’s scoring with a 52. Alton Carrigan’s 53 did not count.
Beth-Center will host the Section 8-AA tournament at Chippewa on Monday starting at 10 a.m.
Waynesburg Central 186, Frazier 208 — The Raiders kept pace with the Mikes in the Section 8-AA standings with a victory over the visiting Commodores at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Waynesburg improves to 6-1 in the section and 7-1 overall. Frazier goes to 4-2 in the section and 5-3 overall.
The Raiders’ Braden Benke was medalist with 1-over 34. Hudson Pincavitch shot 35, and Matt Ankrom and Mason Switalski both finished with 38. Dawson Fowler and Evan Davis both shot 41.
Jay Thompson was the low man for Frazier with 3-over 36. Nixon Erdely (38), Noah Usher (41), Dylan Roebuck (44), and Adam Phillips (49) also scored for the Commodores. Dylan Keilbach’s 57 was not used.
Bentworth 259, Burgettstown 267 — Nathan Coski shot 8-over 43 to lead the Bearcats to a Section 4-AA victory at Ponderosa Golf Course over the Blue Devils.
Aaron Woodhouse (50), Ross Skerbetz (55), Cody Baldauf (59), and Cede Smith (52) also scored for Bentworth (2-6, 2-9).
George Fischer was the low man for Burgettstown (2-7, 2-8) with 48.
Girls golf
Connellsville 181, Norwin 195 — The Lady Falcons had a solid score in a Section 3-AAA win over the visiting Lady Knights at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Connellsville’s Maddie Kinneer was medalist with 1-over 37. Abby Tikey (49), Paiton Ulery (46), and Gabby Miller (49) closed out the scoring. Katie Atz’s 65 was not used.
Mallory Wensel was the low golfer for Norwin with 45.
Girls soccer
Bentworth 2, Monessen 1 — The Lady Bearcats rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to edge host Monessen in a Section 2-A match.
Tessa Charpentier netted by goals for Bentworth (1-2-1, 3-3-1), including the game-winner in double overtime.
“I’m proud of how the girls kept their composure and kept staying positive,” said Lady Bearcats coach Tyler Hamstra. “Every huddle the leaders we’re preaching positivity. It’s the most unified group I’ve ever been around. High-character kids fight through adversity and moments when things go bad. I am lucky to coach them.”
