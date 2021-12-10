Ian McCombs welcomes back his three leading scorers as he enters his third season as Carmichaels boys basketball coach.
Point guard Chris Barrish, shooting guard Drake Long and forward Michael Stewart provide more than talent for the Mikes, though.
"A lot of our points from last year came from those three, but more importantly is their leadership qualities," McCombs said. "They not only are vocal leaders but they lead by their play on the court.
"Just having that as a foundation helps us incorporate some new pieces that are joining the team this year. They're already good teachers and they set the bar whether it's a practice or a scrimmage."
Carmichaels went 9-6 overall and 5-4 in Section 4-AA last season. The Mikes lost to Serra Catholic in the first round of the playoffs, 72-55. While the WPIAL allowed all teams to compete in the postseason during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mikes were fourth in their section and thus would've qualified for the playoffs even in a normal year.
The Mikes are hoping to make a deeper run into the postseason this year.
"We're not happy with how we ended the season last year," McCombs said. "We're hungry. We have a group of seniors and they don't want to leave any thing out on the floor."
Barrish is the ring leader of the group.
"That point guard position, just like a quarterback on a football field, they start with the ball in their hands, they're directing traffic and we want them to be vocal," McCombs said. "Chris is a vocal leader and he demonstrates his leadership on the court. He plays basketball pretty much year around and it shows. He understands the game and he's good at getting the best out of his teammates. He has a way of being critical and uplifting at the same time.
"The other players know that comes from him ultimately wanting to win and wanting everybody to reach their potential."
Tyler Richmond is another senior who will step into the starting lineup.
"Tyler, who really came on at the end of last year, adds a level of intensity to our team," McCombs said. "He's one of those guys who seems like he could be two places at once. He's all over the floor. He creates some havoc. He's a good, solid defender and rebounder. He's stepping right up into a starting spot."
McCombs has two players vying for the fifth spot.
"Dylan Rohrer is a senior who's been playing with us for a while," McCombs said. "He gels with these guys, he's been friends with them for a long time, playing along side them. He's a senior ready to step up.
"Alec Anderson is a football guy. He's a junior who brings a lot of toughness to our team. He's not afraid to be physical or dive on the floor for a loose ball. That's the kind of toughness that we need from him."
McCombs has several other bench players he feels can contribute.
"We have two sophomores that are improving rapidly, Liam Lohr and Dom Colarussi," McCombs said. "They got a lot of JV minutes last year and they can score the basketball. They have confidence. They're not afraid to shoot and they'll put the ball in the basket.
"Another senior is Beau Batis. He hustles and, just like Dylan Rohrer, has been playing with those other seniors for awhile. There are two Adamson brothers who are twins (Aydan and Ambrose). They are also gaining a lot of confidence.
"That's what I like to see in these young guys. They realize that there is more playing time to be had and they know what they can contribute. They're not shying away from it."
McCombs lauded his players for their attentiveness.
"They are quick to learn and quick to adapt," he said. "As a coach, you can't ask for much more than that. They're willing to listen and willing to criticize themselves and each other in a constructive way. Team chemistry isn't an issue."
The Mikes will again compete in Section 4-AA along with Frazier, California, Jefferson-Morgan, Monessen and Bentworth.
"It's a competitive section and that's what you want," said McCombs, who will again be assisted by his brother Sean McCombs. "You want to be on your toes every night."
The Mikes' main goal this season is simply improve from last year, according to McCombs.
"We want to be better," he said. "You want to go as far as you can and we came into the playoff game wanting to win. We just hope to take the next step this year. We want to get back to that spot and get over the hump with a win."
