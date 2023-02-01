Dom Colarusso poured in a game-high 29 points but it was a pass he made in the final seconds that help lift Carmichaels to a 59-58 win over visiting Bentworth in a boys basketball Section 4-AA thriller Tuesday night.
The Mikes rallied from six points down with 35 seconds left to win it on Colin Andrews' 3-pointer off a pass from Colarusso as time expired.
"That was a huge win for us because it keeps our playoff chances alive," Carmichaels coach Ian McCombs said. "Dom made some huge plays for us at the end of the game and Colin stepped up with a big shot."
The Mikes (4-5, 11-8) moved ahead of the Bearcats (4-6, 10-9) into fourth place in the section standings.
Tyler Richmond scored 11 points for Carmichaels before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
Bentworth led 30-28 at halftime and 47-45 after three quarters. The Mikes outscored the Bearcats in the fourth quarter, 14-11, ending the game on an 8-1 run.
Bentworth held a 57-51 advantage with 35 seconds left. Colarusso hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game to make it 57-54, then the Mikes trapped and forced an errant pass which Colarusso stole for a layup to make it 57-56.
The Bearcats inbounded the ball and Carmichaels fouled with 10 seconds left. Bentworth made one free throw but missed the second. Carmichaels' Liam Lohr grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Collarusso.
"We didn't have any timeouts left but they were aware of the situation and I think Dom's mentality was go to the hoop and go for the tie, but they collapsed on him so he kicked it out to Colin for the 3-pointer," McCombs said. "Colin caught it, got his feet underneath him, had a good solid release and it went in at the buzzer."
They was Andrews' only points of the game.
"Colin likely wouldn't have been in the game but Tyler Richmond fouled out and Alec Anderson got hit in the head in the first half and didn't play in the second half," McCombs said. "To come in late in the game cold off the bench like that and hit that shot was pretty impressive."
Landon Urcho and Benjamin Hays both scored 15 points for the Bearcats. Christopher Harper finished with 12 points and Christian May added 10.
Aydan Adamson added nine points for Carmichaels.
