Avella scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and its defense did the rest as the Eagles clinched second place in the Tri-County South and a playoff spot with a 14-7 win over visiting Carmichaels Friday night.
The loss left the Mikes, who did not receive an at-large bid when the WPIAL pairings were released on Saturday, out of the postseason.
Both Avella and Carmichaels finish with 5-2 conference and overall records.
Noah Markle scored on a 1-yard run and Tanner Terensky caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Rush in the second quarter, and Robbie West converted both PATs for a 14-0 halftime lead.
Rush completed 7-of-14 passes for 107 yards.
The Mikes scored in the third quarter on Bailey Jones' 65-yard touchdown run. Christian Mori added the point after.
Tri-County South Conference
Carmichaels 0-0-7-0 -- 7
Avella 0-14-0-0 -- 14
Second Quarter
A: Noah Markle 1 run (Robbie West kick)
A: Tanner Terensky 20 pass from K.J. Rush (Robbie West kick)
Third Quarter
A: Bailey Jones 65 run (Christian Mori kick)
Records: Carmichaels (5-2, 5-2), Avella (5-2, 5-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.