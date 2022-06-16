Carmichaels senior Drake Long was named the Section 1-AA Most Valuable Player by the section's coaches.
Shawn Chory, in his first year at Bentworth, was named the section's Coach of the Year.
Long went 4-0 for the Mikes with a 1.44 ERA in eight games. The right-hander had two complete games and a shutout. He struck out 54 and walked 11 in 39 innings for work.
Chory led the Bearcats to a 6-4 record in the section and an overall mark of 11-6. Bentworth advanced to the WPIAL playoffs, losing to Neshannock in the opening round.
Carmichaels' Jacob Fordyce (Jr., C), Nick Ricco (Sr., 1B), Long (Sr., INF), and Trenton Carter (Sr., OF) all earned first-team recognition.
Bentworth's Noah Martin (Sr., P), Colton Brightwell (Sr., INF), and Lucas Burt (Fr., OF) made the first team.
Hunter Assad (Sr., INF), Jordan Kearns (Sr., OF), and Connor Vig (Sr., OF) were California's representatives on the first team.
Beth-Center's Ethan Varesko (Soph., INF) and Riley Henck (Sr., INF) earned first-team honors.
Michael Shallcross (Jr., INF) was Washington's lone representative on the first team.
Honored on the second team were: Carmichaels, Carter (P), Liam Lohr (Soph., INF), and Chris Barrish (Sr., INF); California, Vig (P), Brody Todd (Jr., INF), and Kris Weston (Soph., OF); Beth-Center, Greg Nopwasky (Sr., C), Don Revi (Jr., INF), and Dylan Kninzer (Sr., OF); Frazier, Dan Olbrys (Sr., C); Bentworth, Seth Adams (Sr., INF) and Ayden Bochter (Sr., OF); and Washington, Wayne Sparks-Gatling (Soph., OF).
