Carmichaels is making a return trip to the WPIAL Boys Class AA Team Golf Championship, while Waynesburg Central is going for the first time under coach Jamie Moore after both teams had a top-3 finish Tuesday in the semifinal played at Indian Run Golf Club.
The Mikes placed second with a team score of 402 and the Raiders were third with a team total of 417. Quaker Valley finished first with 385.
Carmichaels placed third last year with 449, and a number of this year's starters were freshmen last year.
Sophomore Dustin Hastings was the team medalist with 77 (38-39). The other five scoring rounds all came from sophomores.
Rolin Burghy (78, 39-39), Mason Lapana (80, 43-37), Liam Lohr (82, 42-40), and Dominic Colarusso (85, 38-47) rounded out the scoring. Senior Nick Ricco's 116 was not used.
"It's awesome," Carmichaels golf coach Dave Briggs said of advancing to the WPIAL final for a second straight season.
Briggs noted the contribution by the aforementioned sophomores, who all posted scores under 90.
"The five sophomores really came through today," praised Briggs. "Dustin was low man today. That was big. Dominic came through.
"We had pretty balanced scoring today. That's not easy to do."
Briggs feels his youthful squad will be ready for the district championship Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course's Golf course.
"Four of the six were starters last year. They should have a bit of confidence," said Briggs.
The Raiders, who finished second to Carmichaels in Section 8-AA, advance to the finals in Moore's second year.
Dawson Fowler posted his best round of the season with 78 (38-40).
"That was Dawson's low round. He's had it in him. That was huge for us," said Moore.
Matt Ankrom finished with 80 (41-39). Evan Davis closed with 81 (37-44). Hudson Pincavitch scored 85 (43-42), and Braden Benke closed the scoring with 93 (49-44). Mason Switalski's 97 wasn't used.
"That was uncharacteristic for Braden, but he's young," said Moore.
"I wasn't really sure what the team score had to be," continued Moore. "I felt confident given how we played at the TriCADA. We had four really good scores.
"I knew Quaker Valley was tough based on the WPIAL individuals, and we knew Carmichaels was tough."
Moore felt playing a round with a familiar face also helped.
"They were matched up with Carmichaels. I think that competition with them helped. They're rivals, but they feel comfortable playing with them," said Moore.
Moore and the Raiders now look to the WPIAL final.
"We're happy to be in the finals. We're not going into it expecting to win. Quaker Valley is really good. Sewickley Academy is really good," said Moore. "We need a perfect storm."
Moore added, "I'm happy for the boys."
Derry (396), North Catholic (416), and Sewickley Academy (418) advanced to the final from the semifinal played at Meadowink Golf Course.
Elizabeth Forward placed sixth at the Meadowink semifinal with a team score of 464.
None of the three local Class AAA teams advanced out of the semifinals.
Central Catholic (365), Seneca Valley (389), and Mt. Lebanon (401) qualified out of the Class AAA semifinal played at Beaver Valley Golf Club.
Belle Vernon finished sixth with a team score of 417.
Patrick Bush was the low man for the Leopards with 75 (39-36). Tyler Mocello shot 76 (38-38). Rogan Maloney (84), Seth Tomalski (89), and Mark Toth (93) rounded out the scoring. Adreana Scaramucci's 95 did not count.
Fox Chapel (387), Mars (397), and Peters Twp. (398) were the three qualifiers from the Class AAA semifinal at The Links at Spring Church.
Uniontown finished seventh with 448. Adena Rugola (42-39) and Logan Voytish (41-40) shared team scoring honors with 81. Gage Brugger (92), Wade Brugger (95), and Aden Martin (99) closed out the scoring rounds. Brock Sennett's 108 was not used.
Laurel Highlands was two strokes behind the Red Raiders with a team score of 450. Megan Joyce was the low golfer for the Mustangs with 84 (41-43). Nate Schwertfeger (90), Darren Dunn (94), Hunter Bosley (91), and Colin Crawford (91) rounded out the scoring. Jaden Ringer's 94 was not used.
The girls team championships will also be held Thursday on Cedarbrook's Red course.
Greensburg Central Catholic, led by Meghan and Ella Zambruno and Izzy Aigner, seek to successfully defend the Class AA title. Mount Pleasant, Elizabeth Forward and Central Valley also advanced to the small school championship.
Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Hempfield, Moon, North Allegheny, Peters Twp., Seneca Valley and South Fayette play for the Class AAA title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.