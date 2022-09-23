Waynesburg Central, Carmichaels and McGuffey all closed the regular season Thursday afternoon with victories to earn a share of the Section 3-AA crown.
Waynesburg Central defeated visiting Beth-Center, 190-236, at Rohanna’s Golf Course. Carmichaels cruised to a 220-273 road victory over Jefferson-Morgan at Greene County Country Club, and McGuffey downed visiting Brownsville at Dogwood Hills Golf Club.
Dom Benamati and Mason Switalski shared medalist honors for the Raiders (10-2, 11-3) with 4-over 33. Mason Switalski shot 36. Chase Phillips finished with 38 and Joe Kirsch closed the scoring with 43. Derek Turcheck’s 44 did not count.
Luke Amon was the low man for the Bulldogs with 44. Gianna Peterson (47), Karson Keys (45), Vince Setaro (52), and Nick Wrenshaw (48) also scored for the visitors. Sonya Peterson’s 53 was not used.
Liam Lohr and Mason Lapana both shot a match-low 39 for the Mikes (10-2, 11-2). Dom Colarusso and Patrick Holaren both carded 44. Dustin Hastings’ finished with 49. Tucker Whipkey’s 52 was not used.
Brock Bayles (43), Clay Wilson (51), Jaxon Silbaugh (58), Brendan Woods (59), and Grant Hathaway (72) counted for the Rockets (4-8, 4-10).
McGuffey (10-2) shot 206 at home. Jake Ross was medalist with 3-over 38. Teammate Logan Crowe finished with 39.
Brownsville only had four golfers, so they were unable to post a team score.
Matt Sethman shot 46 for the Falcons (0-12, 0-13). Ethan Olesko (52), Ben Vojacek (56), and Seann Pataski (73) also scored for Brownsville.
Connellsville 204, Trinity 218 — The Falcons not only finished the regular season on a winning note, but the Section 2-AAA victory at Pleasant Valley Golf Club denied the visiting Hillers a playoff berth.
Connellsville finishes the season 8-2 in the section and 11-3 overall.
The Falcons’ Ethan Porreca and Trinity’s Ryan Walther shared medalist honors with 4-over 39.
Connellsville’s Evan Means shot 40. Ethan Rice finished with 41. Rylan Keslar and Cooper Gray both carded 42. Christian Firestone’s 46 did not count.
Tyler Johnson (47), Brock Carrigan (44), Easton Morris (42), and Danny Towers (46) also had scoring rounds for Trinity (6-4).
Geibel Catholic 226, Frazier 238 — The Gators closed the Section 8-AA schedule with a home victory at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Claire Konieczny finished with medalist honors for Geibel (5-7) after shooting 4-over 39. Evan Bowers (41), Seth Dolan (44), Sarah Konieczny (46) and Luke Shumar (56) rounded out the score for the Gators. Cru Kamierczak’s 59 did not count.
Nixen Erdely was the low man for the Commodores with 5-over 40. Jay Thompson (44), Dylan Keilbach (48), Tyler Morrison (50), and Eli Cernuska (56) closed out the scoring for the visitors. Aidan Hardy’s 57 was not used.
Charleroi 225, Yough 276 — Charleroi won the Section 8-AA finale at Madison Golf Club in a battle of Cougars.
Colton Palonder was medalist for Charleroi (7-5, 10-6) with 6-over 42. Gage Patterson (45), Nico Rongus (47), Elliot Lenhart (46), and Jake Corrin (45) also scored for the visitors. Kaden Woods’ 55 was not used.
Grant Johnson was the low man for Yough (0-12) with 48.
Uniontown 215, Elizabeth Forward 218 — The Red Raiders were tough at home at Uniontown Country Club for a season-ending Section 8-AA victory against the visiting Warriors.
Logan Voytish had medalist honors for Uniontown (9-3, 10-6) with 4-over 40. Clay Dean shot 42. Wade Brugger and Colton Mathias both finished with 44. Greg Fox rounded out the scoring with 45. Trevor Uphold’s 49 did not count.
Logan Monzak was the low man for Elizabeth Forward (7-5, 7-6) with 41. Louie Kite and Mitchel Vuick both carded 43. Bryce McLaughlin (45) and Logan Cauler (46) closed out the scoring. Blake Hvozdik’s 50 was not used.
Fort Cherry 218, Bentworth 278 — The Rangers were solid at home for a non-section victory at Fort Cherry Golf Club.
AJ Tarolli had medalist honors for Fort Cherry (11-3) with 38.
Nathan Coski (49), Ross Skerbetz (51), Sam Wade (59), Cody Baldauf (56), and Jacob Burt (63) had scoring rounds for the Bearcats (5-10).
Girls golf
Hempfield 194, Connellsville 198 — The Lady Spartans edged visiting Connellsville at Greensburg Country Club for a Section 3-AAA victory.
The Lady Falcons finish with a 7-5 section record and 8-6 overall mark.
Paiton Ulery and Gabby Miller shared scoring honors for Connellsville with 12-over 48. Elle Crislip finished with 49. Abby Tikey shot 43. Katie Atz’s 56 was not used.
Hempfield’s Maya Iezzo was medalist with 42. Milana Yannaseoli shot 42. Kate DeVito (49) and Madelyn Petranik (60) rounded out the scoring.
Girls volleyball
Frazier 3, Avella 0 — The undefeated Lady Commodores swept to a Section 2-A road victory at Avella.
Frazier (6-0, 7-0) won by the scores, 25-10, 25-13, 25-15. Frazier stats leaders included Jensyn Hartman (15 kills), Maddy Salisbury (6 kills), Gracen Hartman (30 assists), Molly Yauch (10 digs), Maria Felsher (20 service points), Grace Vaughn (16 service points), Addison Shultz (2 blocks) and Braylin Salisbury (2 blocks).
