Carmichaels rallied in the second half Friday night for a 63-52 non-section victory at West Greene.
The Mikes (9-7) led 23-12 after the first quarter and West Greene rallied for 35-34 halftime lead. Carmichaels regained the lead after the third quarter, 47-45, and secured the win with a 16-7 fourth quarter.
The Mikes' Tyler Richardson shared game-scoring honors with 25 points. Aydan Adamson scored 15 and Liam Lohr added 10.
Lane Allison scored 25 points for the Pioneers (2-13). Kaden Shields finished with 10 points.
Charleroi 68, Waynesburg Central 40 -- The Cougars scored 40 points in the first half on their way to a Section 4-AAA home victory.
Charleroi (3-4, 7-9) led 24-9 after the first quarter and 40-16 at halftime.
Ben Shields led the Cougars with a game-high 18 points. Bryce Large added 13.
Alex VanSickle scored 13 points and Dane Woods finished with 12 for the Raiders (0-7, 2-14).
Bentworth 59, Frazier 46 -- The Bearcats put the game away with a 25-15 advantage in the fourth quarter for a Section 4-AA home victory.
Bentworth (4-3, 10-5) led 10-9, 24-20 and 34-31 at the quarter breaks.
The Bearcats' Landon Urcho poured in a game-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Cristian May added 11.
Keyshaun Thompson and Brennan Stewart shared team-scoring honors for the Commodores (1-5, 2-14) with 18 points apiece.
Fort Cherry 90, Beth-Center 30 -- The Rangers scored over 20 points in each of the first three quarters to breeze to a Section 4-AA road win.
Fort Cherry had a 30-7 lead after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 58-18 at halftime. The lead grew to 81-30 after the third quarter.
Jason Zellie scored 12 points for the Bulldogs (0-7, 1-14).
Owen Norman (26), Shane Cornali (18), Evan Pond (13), and Adam Wolfe (10) all scored double figures for Fort Cherry.
Laurel Highlands 70, Latrobe 44 -- Keondre DeShields, Rodney Gallagher and Mason Bolish combined for 54 points to lead the Mustangs to a non-section victory over the visiting Wildcats.
DeShields led the way with a game-high 25 points. Gallagher finished with 18 points and Bolish added 11 for Laurel Highlands (12-2).
Landon Butler scored 17 points for Latrobe (5-9).
Gateway 53, Belle Vernon 49 -- The Gators rallied in the fourth quarter for a non-section victory against the visiting Leopards.
Gateway outscored Belle Vernon (7-7) in the final eight minutes, 19-12.
Gateway (11-3) led 20-13 after the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime. Belle Vernon pulled into the lead after the third quarter, 37-34.
Zion Moore led the Leopards with a game-high 20 points. Alonzo Wade finished with 11 points.
Jaydon Carr and M.J. Stevenson both scored 16 points for the Gators.
Geibel Catholic 65, Mount Pleasant 54 -- The visiting Gators pulled into the lead at halftime and kept up the momentum into the second half for a non-section road win.
Mount Pleasant (3-13) led 18-11 after the first quarter.
Geibel (8-6) held a slim 32-31 halftime lead. The advantage grew to 47-41 after three quarters.
Yukon Daniels led the Vikings with 20 points. Matt Shrum added 10.
Ringgold 65, South Park 37 -- The Rams picked up a non-section victory against the Eagles.
Ringgold improves to 4-12 overall, while South Park goes to 5-9.
Girls basketball
Mount Pleasant 60, Geibel Catholic 29 -- The Lady Vikings won at home in a non-section game that featured two of the top scorers in the WPIAL.
Mount Pleasant (11-5) led 13-10 after the first quarter and then held the Lady Gators to just 10 points over the next two quarters for a 45-20 lead.
The Lady Vikings' Tiffany Zelmore scored a game-high 30 points. Morgan Gesinski finished with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.
Emma Larkin scored 25 for the Lady Gators (8-8).
Albert Gallatin 75, Laurel Highlands 55 -- The Lady Colonials outscored visiting Laurel Highlands in each quarter for a non-section home victory.
Albert Gallatin (8-8) held quarter leads of 15-13, 33-21 and 50-37.
Courtlyn Turner scored a game-high 26 points for the Lady Colonials. Gianna Michaux finished with 19 points and Mya Glisan added 16.
Aryianna Sumpter led Laurel Highlands (9-7) with 21 points. Miya Harris added 12.
West Greene 61, Carmichaels 43 -- The Lady Pioneers returned home with a non-section victory.
West Greene (9-5) led 25-20 at halftime and pulled away to a 46-31 lead after three quarters.
Lexi Six (16), Taylor Karvan (14), and Kasie Meek (11) all scored in double figures for West Greene.
Sophia scored a game-high 26 points for the Lady Mikes (5-11).
