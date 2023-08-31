Carmichaels wrapped up the first half of the Section 3-AA schedule Wednesday afternoon with a 222-255 road victory against Jefferson-Morgan at Greene County Country Club.
The Mikes improved to 6-0 in the section and overall. Jefferson-Morgan slips to 2-4 in the section and 3-4 overall.
Liam Lohr led the way for the visitors with 4-over 40. Mason Lapana finished with 42. Dustin Hastings (48), Patrick Holaren (47), and Dom Colarusso (45) closed out the scoring. Zach Murphy’s 51 did not count.
The Rockets’ Urijah Teasdale was medalist with 2-over 38. Clay Wilson (45), Brendan Wood (57), Dayten Marion (56), and Brayden Ellsworth (59) rounded out the scoring. Grant Hathaway’s 59 was not used.
Waynesburg Central 193, Beth-Center 235 — The Raiders counted four scores under 40 for a Section 3-AA home victory at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Braden Benke (38), Chase Phillips (39), Joe Kirsch (37), and Aidan Titus (37) all shot under 40 for Waynesburg (4-2, 5-2). Derek Turcheck’s 42 closed out the scoring. Rykan Gustafson’s 43 did not count.
Luke Amon was the low man for the Bulldogs (0-9, 1-9) with 42. Parker Amos (43), Karson Keys (45), Jordan Lowman (53), and Nick Wrenshaw (52) also counted in the final score.
Frazier 203, Geibel Catholic 244 — The Commodores’ Nixen Erdely and Dylan Keilbach shared medalist honors for a Section 8-AA road win at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Erdely and Keilbach both shot 1-over 36 for Frazier (2-4, 2-5). Aidan Hardy finished with 38 and Eli Cernuska had 42. Travis Smith’s 51 closed the scoring.
Seth Dolan was the low man for the Gators with 38. Aiden Holt (53), Cru Kazmierczak (58), Mike Miller (49), and Luke Shumar (47) rounded out the scoring.
Uniontown 209, Elizabeth Forward 212 — The Warriors’ Aaron Didjunas and Uniontown’s Logan Voytish shared medalist honors with even-par 36 in the Red Raiders’ Section 8-AA win at Uniontown Country Club.
Elizabeth Forward’s Luke Boyer shot 39.
Greg Fox (46), Eli Friend (43), Levi Gilleland (44), and Wade Brugger (40) closed out the scoring for Uniontown (5-0, 6-1).
Charleroi 214, Yough 294 — The Cougars rolled to a Section 8-AA victory over Yough at the Madison Club.
Elliot Lenhart (38), Joel Chambers (45), Gage Patterson (39), Jake Chambers (46), and Ethan Hartley (46) counted scores for Charleroi (3-3, 4-4).
Sydney Scherich was the low golfer for Yough with 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.