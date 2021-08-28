CARMICHAELS -- Carmichaels and Waynesburg Central slugged it out in a high-scoring first half but the host Mikes threw the final knockout punch in the third quarter to pull away for a 54-33 non-conference football win at Coaches Field on Friday night.
Although both teams are from Greene County it was the first meeting between the two since 1991 when the Raiders rolled to a 32-0 win.
Carmichaels senior Trenton Carter made sure the long wait for the rematch was well worth it for the Mikes by throwing four touchdown passes and running for two more scores while also making a key interception.
Carmichaels trailed 27-26 at halftime before reeling off the next 28 points to seize control.
The Mikes (1-0) opened the scoring in a back-and-forth first half on Carter's 16-yard touchdown pass to Michael Stewart.
The Raiders, in their first game under new coach Aaron Giorgi, fired back with Daniel Huffman's one-yard TD run and Breydon Woods' 89-yard touchdown burst. Carter's three-yard scoring run got Carmichaels to within 14-12 late in the quarter.
Jacob Stephenson's great sleight of hand helped Waynesburg score again early in the second quarter as his fake hand-off fooled the Mikes and he connected with a wide open Trent Zuper for a 47-yard touchdown.
The TD tosses kept coming with Carter throwing a 25-yarder to Tyler Richmond, Stephenson connecting again with Zuper from 18 yards away and Carter finding Stewart open on a 31-yard play that was set up by Cody McCoy's interception.
When the smoke had cleared, the Raiders were heading to the locker room with a 27-26 advantage.
The Mikes went ahead to stay on Peyton Schooley's seven-yard touchdown run with 6:03 left in the third quarter followed by Carter's two-point conversion pass to Stewart.
Carter then made the biggest defensive play of the game when he intercepted a Stephenson pass at the Raiders 39 and returned it 30 yards to the nine-yard line. That set up a nine-yard touchdown pass from Carter to Stewart, who also kicked the extra point to put the Mikes up 41-27.
Schooley scampered for a 21-yard touchdown run with 2:01 left in the thrid quarter to give the hosts a commanding 47-27 advantage.
The Mikes added a two-yard touchdown run by Carter and another extra-point boot by Stewart with 9:09 remaining in the game for a 53-27 lead.
Stephenson finished up the game's scoring with a five-yard touchdown run.
Carter completed 11 of 20 passes for 140 yards and ran for 61 yards. Stewart had 53 receiving yards and an interception and Schooley racked up 159 yards on the ground.
Woods led Waynesburg with 29 carries for 191 yards. Stephenson connected on eight of 15 passes for 105 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Zuper had five catches for 88 yards.
