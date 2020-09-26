Bailey Jones ran for nearly 250 yards and scored three touchdowns Friday night in Carmichaels' 41-16 Tri-County South Conference victory at Bentworth.
Jones rushed for 239 yards on 26 carries and had touchdown runs of 48, 17 and 18 yards.
The Mikes' Trenton Carter had long touchdown passes of 94 yards to Tyler Richmond and 85 yards to Jacob Smith. Hunter Voithofer added a 9-yard touchdown run.
Owen Petrisek had touchdown runs of 28 and 3 yards, and finished with 127 yards rushing on 20 carries.
The Mikes improve to 3-0 in the conference and overall. The Bearcats slip to 1-2 and 1-2.
Tri-County South Conference
Carmichaels 7-0-14-20 -- 41
Bentworth 0-7-9-0 -- 16
First Quarter
Car: Tyler Richmond 94 pass from Trenton Carter (kick failed), 2:26
Second Quarter
B: Owen Petrisek 28 run (Trevor Richardson kick), 11:09
Car: Bailey Jones 48 run (Trenton Carter run), 10:48
Car: Bailey Jones 17 run (Christian Mori kick), 5:35
Third Quarter
B: Safety (punter tackled in the end zone), 10:48
B: Owen Petrisek 3 run (Trevor Richardson kick) 4:31
Fourth Quarter
Car: Bailey Jones 18 run (run failed), 11:52
Car: Jacob Smith 85 pass from Trenton Carter (Christian Mori kick) 9:49
Car: Hunter Voithofer 9 run (Christian Mori kick), 7:04
Records: Carmichaels (3-0, 3-0), Bentworth (1-2, 1-2).
