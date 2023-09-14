Carmichaels moved one match closer to clinching the Section 3-AA title Wednesday afternoon with a 194-198 road victory over Waynesburg Central at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
The Mikes improve to 9-0 in section and 10-0 overall. Waynesburg goes to 7-3 in the section and 8-3 overall.
Liam Lohr led the way for Carmichaels with a 2-over 35. Mason Lapana and Dustin Hastings both shot 39. Dom Colarusso (41) and Patrick Holaren (40) closed out the scoring. Tucker Whipkey’s 43 did not count.
Braden Benke was the low man for the Raiders with 36. Aidan Titus (40), Joe Kirsch (41), Dom Benamati (40), and Derek Turcheck (41) also counted in the final score. Chase Phillips’ 44 was not used.
Brownsville 239, Bentworth 270 — The Falcons kept their Section 3-AA playoff hopes alive with a home win at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Daniel and Matthew Sethman shared medalist honors for Brownsville (6-4, 6-5) with 1-over 38. Ben Vojacek (46), Ava Rohland (61), and Brent Wible (56) rounded out the scoring.
Ross Skerbetz was the low man for the Bearcats (1-10, 2-11).
McGuffey 209, Jefferson-Morgan 235 — The Rockets’ Brock Bayles celebrated Senior Day with a 1-under 35 in a Section 3-AA loss at Greene County Country Club.
Urijah Teasdale (41), Clay Wilson (45), Grant Hathaway (56), and Brendan Wood (58) rounded out the scoring for Jefferson-Morgan (4-7, 5-7).
Logan Crowe and Brody Wagner shared low honors for the Highlanders (7-2, 8-2) with 1-over 37.
Trinity 202, Connellsville 208 — The Hillers clinched the outright Section 2-AAA title with a road victory at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Trinity improves to 9-0 in the section and 9-2 overall. The Falcons go to 6-3 in the section and 8-5-1 overall, and need a victory next week against Ringgold or a loss by Laurel Highlands to secure second place and a playoff berth.
Ethan Porreca was the low man for Connellsville with 5-over 40. Eli Armstrong and Derek Routzahn both shot 41. Cooper Gray finished with 42 and Matt Firestone’s 44 closed the scoring. Christian Firestone’s 48 was not used.
Trinity’s Logan Daniels was medalist with 1-over 36. Ryan Walther finished with 37. Brock Carrigan (41), Tyler Johnson (44), and George Coyle (44) closed out the scoring.
Laurel Highlands 198, McKeesport 268 — The Mustangs rolled to a Section 2-AAA road victory on Butlers Golf Course’s Lakeside course.
Jaden Ringer had medalist honors for Laurel Highlands (6-3, 9-4) with even-par 36. Hunter Bosley shot 37. Colin Crawford and Austin Koposko finished with 39. Tyler Cook’s 47 rounded out the scoring. Kayden Smith’s 48 did not count.
Caleb Smith and Gabe Shelly shared scoring honors for the Tigers (1-7, 1-9) with 51.
Albert Gallatin 223, Ringgold 260 — The Colonials defeated visiting Ringgold for a Section 2-AAA victory at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Caeden Williams was the low man for Albert Gallatin (4-5, 4-7) with 43. Hayden Metts and Tyler Felio both shot 44. Mikayla Hammond and Trent Clemmer both finished with 46.
Dylan Callaway led the Rams (1-8, 1-9) with 43. Brice Kowall (48), Trevor Benson (51), Evan Anderson (56), and James Jaki (62) also counted in the final score.
Uniontown 197, Geibel Catholic 255 — The Red Raiders secured a Section 8-AA playoff berth with a road win at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Uniontown improves to 10-1 in the section and 12-2 overall. The Gators slip to 2-9.
The Red Raiders’ Logan Voytish had medalist honors with even-par 35. Greg Fox (41), Tate Musko (42), Levi Gilleland (40), and Wade Brugger (39) also counted in the final score.
Seth Dolan (44), Mike Miller (52), Aiden Holt (52), Luke Shumar (51), and Ean Glad (56) scored for the Gators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.