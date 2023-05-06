The Carmichaels pitching staff allowed just one run Friday afternoon for a Section 1-A doubleheader sweep from visiting West Greene.
The Mikes (8-2, 12-3) won the first game in six innings, 10-0, and took the nightcap, 3-1.
Patrick Holaren went the distance in the opening game win, allowing four hits with four strikeouts.
Tyler Richmond sparked the Carmichaels offense with four hits, including a home run and double, and four RBI. Liam Lohr belted a home run, and Mason Lapana finished with two singles and two RBI.
Johnny Lampe doubled for the Pioneers (3-7, 7-9).
West Greene was the home team in the second game.
The Mikes scored single runs in the top of the first, third and fourth innings. West Greene scored its run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Nathan Beringo went the distance for the victory, allowing two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Lohr went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Holaren had a pair of singles.
Colten Thomas doubled and singled, and scored on Nathan Reed's single.
Peters Twp. 6, Connellsville 4 -- The visiting Indians rallied with four runs in the top of the seventh inning for a Section 2-AAAAA road victory.
The loss was costly for the Falcons in their bid for a WPIAL playoff berth. Connellsville slipped to 2-7 in the section and 6-10 overall, and the Falcons needed to defeat Peters Twp. Saturday for a shot at the playoffs.
Peters Twp. improves to 5-4 in the section and 9-5 overall.
Luke Scott's two-run single in the top of the seventh inning off losing pitcher Ethan Porreca gave the Indians a 5-3 lead. Joey Bedillion's run-scoring single made it 6-3.
Beau Bigam scored on a wild pitch as Matthew Miller struck out. The Falcons loaded the bases, but Zachary Miner stranded all three to preserve the win.
The Indians' Jack Natili tied the game with a solo home run in the second inning.
Jake Lee's run-scoring single gave Connellsville a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning, only to have Peters Twp. tie the game on Scott's RBI single in the sixth inning.
Anthony Piasecki returned the lead to Connellsville when he scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Bigam was in line for the win after he pitched strong six innings. The left-hander struck out eight and allowed six hits before he hit his pitch limit.
Ringgold 10, Albert Gallatin 0 -- The Rams scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and five more in the sixth inning for a Section 2-AAAA home victory.
Ringgold improves to 5-4 in the second and 7-10 overall. Albert Gallatin slips to 0-9 and 0-13.
Ringgold's Hunter Mamie had two doubles, scored twice and drove in run. Spencer Behredt had two singles and two RBI. Remy Lessman finished with a double, single, two runs scored and an RBI.
Lorenzo Glasser pitched complete game for the victory, striking out 12 and not walking a batter.
Luke Wilson had the Colonials' lone hit.
Brownsville 6, Greensburg Salem 2 -- The Falcons scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on their way to a Section 4-AAA home victory.
Brownsville (3-9, 4-11) added single runs in the bottom of the second and third innings. The Golden Lions (8-2, 12-4) scored twice in the top of the fourth inning.
Davey Timko struck out seven in 6.1 innings of work for the win. Derrick Tarpley had a double and RBI in the victory.
Chartiers-Houston 7, Frazier 1 -- The Bucs were tough at home for a Section 1-AA victory against the visiting Commodores.
Chartiers-Houston scored five times in the bottom of the fifth inning and added two more in the sixth inning. Frazier (2-7, 5-9) scored its lone run in the top of the sixth inning.
The Commodores' Tyler Morrison went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Kaden Phillips doubled.
Anthony Romano hit a two-run home run and Luke Camden belted a solo shot for the Bucs (8-1, 14-2). Ryan Opfar was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits in five innings with two walks and 12 strikeouts.
Elizabeth Forward 3, McKeesport 0 -- The Warriors scored once in the bottom of the second inning and added two insurance runs in the fourth inning for a Section 3-AAAA home victory.
Winning pitcher Cy Herchelroath allowed two hits in 5.2 scoreless innings with five walks and 10 strikeouts. JB Crovak picked up the final four outs for the save.
Hunter DeRoss had two singles and drove in two runs for Elizabeth Forward (5-4, 7-8).
Latrobe 15, Belle Vernon 5 -- The Leopards held the early lead in the Section 2-AAAA home game, but the Wildcats put 10 across the plate in the top of the seventh inning to secure the victory.
Belle Vernon led 4-2 after the first inning. Latrobe (9-1, 12-6) pulled into a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning, only to have the Leopards tie the game in the bottom of the inning.
Tanner Steeber went 3-for-3 for Belle Vernon (4-6, 7-9). Max Kostelnik, Austin Hoffman, Seth Tomalski and Jake Gedekoh each drove in one run for the Leopards.
California 13, Avella 3 -- Aidan Lowden had a double and two singles in the Trojans' Section 1-A home victory.
Caden Monticelli was the winning pitcher for California (8-2, 9-7). Ricky Lawson added a double.
Avella goes to 6-5 in the section and 9-5 overall.
High school softball
Belle Vernon 10, Uniontown 0; Belle Vernon 16, Uniontown 1 -- The Lady Leopards needed eight innings to roll to a Section 2-AAAA doubleheader sweep from the Lady Raiders.
Olivia Kolowitz led the offensive surge for Belle Vernon (9-2, 12-4) in the first game with a home run, single and three RBI. Lexi Daniels finished with a triple and two singles. Gracie Sokol added a double and two RBI, while Maren Metikosh and Lauren VanDivner both doubled and drove in a run. Talia Ross drove in a pair of runs.
Kolowitz threw a no-hitter in the victory, allowing just one walk.
Belle Vernon scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning in Game 2 and didn't look back for the sweep.
Mia Zubovic powered the Lady Leopards with a home run, double, single and four RBI. Daniels finished with a triple, two doubles and two RBI. Bella Williams belted a home run, singled and drove in two runs. Sokol and VanDivner both had a pair of RBI.
Talia Ross picked up the win in the nightcap, scattering two hits with five walks and striking out 10.
Uniontown goes to 5-5 in the section and 5-8 overall.
Brownsville 6, Keystone Oaks 2 -- Jayden Dillinger drove in two runs and Ava Clark struck out 12 to lead the Lady Falcons to a Section 4-AAA home win.
Brownsville improves to 4-4 in the section and 5-7 overall, and has two games remaining against South Park.
Keystone Oaks scored twice in the top of the first inning, but Brownsville scored four times in the bottom of the inning.
Dillinger and Delaney Ansell both doubled in the victory.
The Lady Panthers fall to 0-9 in the section and 0-12 overall.
Southmoreland 15, Derry 0 -- Amarah McCutcheon smacked a 3-run home run as the Lady Scots clinched the Section 3-AAA crown outright with a three-inning victory against the Lady Trojans.
Southmoreland improves to 8-1 in the section and 11-2 overall. Derry slides to 1-8 in the section and 2-11 overall.
Winning pitcher Maddie Brown allowed just two hits and struck out five, plus she had a home run, double and two RBI. Brynn Charnesky finished with two doubles, a single and three RBI. Makayla Etling added two singles, a double and drove in two runs.
The teams close the season series on Monday at Derry.
Chartiers-Houston 8, Waynesburg Central 2 -- The Lady Bucs scored three runs in the bottom of the first and fifth innings for a non-section win against the visiting Lady Raiders.
Waynesburg (11-3) scored single runs in the top of the third and sixth innings. Kendall Lemley had two of the Lady Raiders' three hits, and Dani Stockdale doubled for the other hit. Hannah Wood drove in both runs.
Lemley took the loss, allowing six hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
Meadow Ferri smacked a home run and Emily Swarrow had three RBI for Chartiers-Houston (10-5).
Greensburg Salem 13, Ringgold 5 -- Alle Scarpe had two singles, two doubles and four RBI to lead the Lady Lions to a Section 2-AAAA home victory.
Kaidence Thomas drove in three runs and Paige Storkel finished with two doubles for Greensburg Salem (9-7, 6-5).
Daniella Vecchio hit a home run for Ringgold (0-10, 1-12).
Elizabeth Forward 10, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Shelby Telegdy hit a two-run home run in the top of the second inning and struck out nine to lead the visiting Lady Warriors to a Section 2-AAAA victory.
Carlee Soukup went 3-for-3 for Elizabeth Forward (10-0, 13-0).
Mia Myers tripled for the Lady Colonials (4-7, 7-7).
Yough 12, South Allegheny 2 -- The Lady Cougars' Abbey Zuraw finished with a double, home run and three RBI in the Lady Cougars' Section 3-AAA home victory.
Kaylin Ritenour hit a two-run home run. McKenzie Pritts and Makayla Spoonhoward both doubled, and Sidney Bergman went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Bergman earned the win, allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work.
Taylor Bowman had a double for the Lady Gladiators (2-8, 6-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.