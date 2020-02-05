Carmichaels rallied in the fourth quarter to send Wednesday’s non-section game against Beth-Center into overtime before pulling out a 74-67 victory at Beth-Center High School.
The Mikes (2-9, 9-12) trailed 49-45 after three quarters, but used an 18-14 advantage in the fourth period to send the contest into the extra session tied at 63. Carmichaels outscored the Bulldogs, 11-4, in overtime.
The Mikes had a 25-18 lead after the first quarter, and extended their advantage at halftime to 40-31 before Beth-Center (1-10, 8-13) used a 13-5 edge in the third to take a four-point advantage.
Carmichaels’ Drake Long had a game-high 19 points, and teammate Dylan Wilson added 18. The Mikes’ Mike Stewart (16) and Chris Barrish (12) were also in double figures.
Nick Martin had 14 points for the Bulldogs, and teammate Zach Gagnon chipped in with 12. Beth-Center’s Andrew Bower (11) and Leonard Johns (10) were in double digits.
