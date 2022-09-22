Mason Lapana tied a Carmichaels’ match record with 4-under 33 in the Mikes’ 193-214 victory in Section 3-AA action against visiting McGuffey.
Mikes' victory creates logjam atop Section 3-AA standings
- By the Herald-Standard
Thursday, September 22, 2022 8:12 AM
Mason Lapana tied a Carmichaels’ match record with 4-under 33 in the Mikes’ 193-214 victory in Section 3-AA action against visiting McGuffey.
The victory pulled Carmichaels (10-2) into a tie for first place with McGuffey (11-2) and Waynesburg Central at 9-2. All the team split with one another.
The Mikes travel to Greene County Country Club this afternoon for a season-ending match against Jefferson-Morgan. McGuffey hosts Brownsville and Waynesburg Central entertains Beth-Center.
Dustin Hastings shot 36 in the victory. Liam Lohr finished with 37. Dom Colarusso (43) and Tuckery Whipkey (44) rounded out the scoring. Patrick Holaren’s 45 was not used.
Jacob Ross was the low man for the Highlanders with 41. Joel Sovich (43), Devan Wilson (46), Logan Crowe (42), and Brody Wagner (42) closed out the scoring for the visitors.
